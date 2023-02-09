ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos

Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna is currently pregnant and expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, with whom she already shares a 9-month-old son Rihanna is happily bumping along! Shortly after the music superstar, 34, performed during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday evening, her manicurist, Kimmie Kyees, shared a video montage on Instagram that featured behind-the-scenes images and clips of Rihanna's style preparations. In one image, Rihanna is seen dressed in her red form-fitting attire from the performance while cradling her growing baby bump. Other videos and photos show Rihanna onstage, as well as Kyees...
ARIZONA STATE
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
musictimes.com

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
The Independent

Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
People

A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Rihanna is pregnant with their second baby, she revealed during the show A$AP Rocky is Rihanna's No. 1 fan! At Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show in Phoenix, Arizona, the "Praise the Lord" rapper showed support for his pregnant girlfriend ahead of her memorable halftime show performance as he appeared alongside rapper Rick Ross. A rep for Rihanna confirmed the singer is pregnant with their second baby Sunday night as she played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit —...
PHOENIX, AZ
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
NME

Rihanna has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times

Rihanna has said she has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
GLENDALE, AZ
HollywoodLife

Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’

Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
People

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Ivy Styled Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Look — All the Details

The Abbot Elementary star kicked off the 2023 Super Bowl with a powerful performance of "Lift Every Voice" dressed in a custom Harbison Studio jumpsuit Sheryl Lee Ralph just sang the 2023 Super Bowl house down in a killer outfit. The Abbott Elementary actress delivered a stirring rendition of the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the Super Bowl LVII kicked off between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. But, beyond her vocals, the star of the performance was the look she delivered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Revealed Her Pregnancy During the Super Bowl, But She Actually Teased the News Earlier

Rihanna is going to be a mom of two, and the beloved performer confirmed the news in the most iconic way: during the 2023 Super Bowl. The artist headlined the Apple Music halftime show on Feb. 12 in Arizona, entertaining fans with a medley of her greatest hits. She wore a red jumpsuit and Alaïa coat, open at the front, offering a peek at her growing belly bump.
ARIZONA STATE
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shine My Crown

Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer

The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
thesource.com

Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party

Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...

