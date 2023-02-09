Read full article on original website
Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos
Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
Why Rihanna Won’t Be Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy winner is headlining the #FentyBowl for other reasons.
Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023
Rihanna is currently pregnant and expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, with whom she already shares a 9-month-old son Rihanna is happily bumping along! Shortly after the music superstar, 34, performed during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday evening, her manicurist, Kimmie Kyees, shared a video montage on Instagram that featured behind-the-scenes images and clips of Rihanna's style preparations. In one image, Rihanna is seen dressed in her red form-fitting attire from the performance while cradling her growing baby bump. Other videos and photos show Rihanna onstage, as well as Kyees...
thesource.com
JAY-Z Reportedly ‘Helping’ Rihanna With Super Bowl Lvii Halftime Performance, Roc Nation To Organize Show
With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many anticipate Rihanna’s halftime performance. Indeed she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Rihanna Stuns In Plunging Top, High-Slit Skirt & Snakeskin Heels At Super Bowl Press Conference
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show – and she gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come at a press conference on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a low-cut top with a baggy fur jacket and high-slit midi dress.
We're In Our Feelings About Drake’s Perfect Father-Son Portrait With Adonis
Watch: Julia Fox Tells Why Drake Was Her Best Celebrity Date. Hold on, we're celebrating Drake's mom's birthday. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to wish his mom, Sandy Graham, a happy birthday with pictures from her 75th celebration. "75 Years," the rapper captioned a slew of Jan. 29 pictures including...
musictimes.com
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions
Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna is pregnant with their second baby, she revealed during the show A$AP Rocky is Rihanna's No. 1 fan! At Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show in Phoenix, Arizona, the "Praise the Lord" rapper showed support for his pregnant girlfriend ahead of her memorable halftime show performance as he appeared alongside rapper Rick Ross. A rep for Rihanna confirmed the singer is pregnant with their second baby Sunday night as she played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit —...
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Nia Long Spotted With Terrence J In Dubai
Nia Long made an appearance at Beyonce's performance in Dubai where the actress was spotted out with Terrence J.
NME
Rihanna has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times
Rihanna has said she has already changed her Super Bowl Half Time show setlist 39 times. As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback this Sunday (February 12) at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.
Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’
Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Ivy Styled Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Look — All the Details
The Abbot Elementary star kicked off the 2023 Super Bowl with a powerful performance of "Lift Every Voice" dressed in a custom Harbison Studio jumpsuit Sheryl Lee Ralph just sang the 2023 Super Bowl house down in a killer outfit. The Abbott Elementary actress delivered a stirring rendition of the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the Super Bowl LVII kicked off between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. But, beyond her vocals, the star of the performance was the look she delivered...
Rihanna Revealed Her Pregnancy During the Super Bowl, But She Actually Teased the News Earlier
Rihanna is going to be a mom of two, and the beloved performer confirmed the news in the most iconic way: during the 2023 Super Bowl. The artist headlined the Apple Music halftime show on Feb. 12 in Arizona, entertaining fans with a medley of her greatest hits. She wore a red jumpsuit and Alaïa coat, open at the front, offering a peek at her growing belly bump.
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
tWitch’s mother reacts after seeing him featured in the 2023 Grammys’ In Memoriam segment
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, reacted after seeing her late son featured in the 2023 Grammys’ In Memoriam segment. The Recording Academy included the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer, occasional host, and DJ as a tribute to his career in dancing. “It will never...
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
thesource.com
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
