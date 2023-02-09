Read full article on original website
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid
Andy Reid is known for poking fun at himself over his weight, but Terry Bradshaw beat the coach to it after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Bradshaw interviewed Reid during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX analyst... The post Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Irving’s future with Mavs gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving just over a week ago now in order to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star that he’s long needed. And while Kyrie does become a free agent this summer, there appears to be a good chance he signs an extension with the Mavs.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
NBA schedule tonight (Feb.13); Games times and more
The NBA schedule tonight and game times with 11 games on the docket. There is no shortage of action as teams fight for playoff positioning and bragging rights, and below, you will find the fixtures to follow on Monday night, February 13. One of the highlighted games of the evening...
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
LeBron James trolls fans after getting booed at Super Bowl 2023
LeBron James had a response lined up. James was shown on the jumbotron during Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles, and got booed by the crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Never one to take affront lying down, James made a gesture of putting an imaginary crown on his head — in symbolism with his nickname, King James. The 38-year-old James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer earlier this week in a Lakers home game against the Thunder. Abdul Jabbar’s previous record was 38,387 points, and the record had stood since he retired...
The 15 Worst Rookie Seasons By NBA Stars In History
Not every NBA star had an easy start in the league. These are the 15 worst rookie seasons by stars in league history.
Mavs Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
The next time you say a hypothetical NBA trade is unrealistic, stop yourself. Ask yourself if that’s really true. If the trade is blatantly uneven, you may have a point. On the other hand, if the value is roughly fair, don’t rule it out. Anything can happen in the National Basketball Association.
Mavs And Kings Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Grizzlies Mailbag: Trade deadline aftermath and on-court concerns
With the trade deadline over and the All-Star break one game away, Chris Herrington shares his wisdom on all things Memphis Grizzlies.
Report: Reggie Jackson to sign with Nuggets after buyout
Reggie Jackson intends to sign with the Denver Nuggets as a free agent after completing a buyout with the Charlotte
