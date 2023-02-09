LeBron James had a response lined up. James was shown on the jumbotron during Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles, and got booed by the crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Never one to take affront lying down, James made a gesture of putting an imaginary crown on his head — in symbolism with his nickname, King James. The 38-year-old James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer earlier this week in a Lakers home game against the Thunder. Abdul Jabbar’s previous record was 38,387 points, and the record had stood since he retired...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO