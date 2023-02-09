ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid

Andy Reid is known for poking fun at himself over his weight, but Terry Bradshaw beat the coach to it after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Bradshaw interviewed Reid during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX analyst... The post Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
sportingalert.com

NBA schedule tonight (Feb.13); Games times and more

The NBA schedule tonight and game times with 11 games on the docket. There is no shortage of action as teams fight for playoff positioning and bragging rights, and below, you will find the fixtures to follow on Monday night, February 13. One of the highlighted games of the evening...
New York Post

LeBron James trolls fans after getting booed at Super Bowl 2023

LeBron James had a response lined up. James was shown on the jumbotron during Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles, and got booed by the crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Never one to take affront lying down, James made a gesture of putting an imaginary crown on his head — in symbolism with his nickname, King James. The 38-year-old James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer earlier this week in a Lakers home game against the Thunder. Abdul Jabbar’s previous record was 38,387 points, and the record had stood since he retired...
