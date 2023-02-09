ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Your Place or Mine and 3 more Netflix movies perfect for Valentine’s Day

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eedSd_0kiCy6wo00
Image: Erin Simkin/Netflix

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix is debuting a new romantic comedyYour Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher — that will almost certainly rack up a ton of viewership from couples searching for something fun and lighthearted to stream in the coming days.

The streaming giant first unveiled the film — which is also getting a limited theatrical run — at its TUDUM event back in the fall. Your Place or Mine comes from director, writer, and executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna (Devil Wears Prada, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and we’ll tell you all about it below.

Your Place or Mine

Netflix’s logline for the movie: “Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Your Place or Mine hits Netflix tomorrow (on February 10). And the cast here includes Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn. In addition to Witherspoon and McKenna, Ozark’s Jason Bateman also serves as an executive producer on the film, along with Michael Costigan and Lauren Neustadter.

“The germ of the idea for Your Place or Mine began about a dozen years ago, when I was working in New York and needed a place to stay,” McKenna explained in a Netflix interview. “I have a friend who, at the time, was a bachelor living in Los Angeles and he lent me his New York apartment.

“It was funny to me how slightly uninhabited it was and how there were creature comforts that were missing. I started thinking it would be funny if I started to live his life in his apartment, getting to know the people in his life. While I was there, we were emailing almost as if that was what I was doing. Then I thought, what would happen if he came to stay where I was living and had to be a mom?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylq5n_0kiCy6wo00
Wesley Kimmel as Jack and Ashton Kutcher as Peter in “Your Place or Mine.” Image source: Erin Simkin/Netflix

3 other Netflix movies perfect for Valentine’s Day

In addition to Your Place or Mine, there are also a ton of other great movies to stream on Netflix if you’re looking for something new to watch with a significant other this Valentine’s Day. Some suggestions include:

  • To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: Based on a popular series of novels, this Netflix movie trilogy kicks off with the 2018 film starring Lana Condor — in which her lovestruck character Lara Jean finds her quiet high school life turned upside down when secret love letters she wrote get mailed to her former crushes.
  • The Kissing Booth: Another popular Netflix film trilogy based on a book series, this one begins with a first kiss for Elle (Joey King) that leads to a romance with the hottest guy in a school — a romance that also puts her relationship with her best friend at risk.
  • The Incredible Jessica James: Jessica Williams is fantastic and near-impossible to dislike in pretty much everything she does. In this Netflix film, she’s a playwright in New York City, still hurting after a bad breakup, who meets a divorced app designer on a blind date.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that everyone will be buzzing about this coming week

The first full week of February brings some high-profile Netflix releases to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge, including everything from a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine) to the return of You, Season 4 of which continues the story adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book series.
BGR.com

4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest smash hit supernatural sensation draws blood on the Top 10 in 85 countries

Netflix’s roster of fantasy shows might be in danger of being canceled at any second, but the streaming service continues to go all-in when it comes to original content that leans heavily into the mythological for inspiration. Chalk up another winner for cinema’s most underrated subgenre, then, because Viking Wolf is a certifiable smash hit.
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Herbie J Pilato

James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Looper

CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Looper

What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip

"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
The US Sun

What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?

THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
digitalspy.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
BGR.com

BGR.com

355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy