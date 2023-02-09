Your Place or Mine and 3 more Netflix movies perfect for Valentine’s Day

Image: Erin Simkin/Netflix

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix is debuting a new romantic comedy — Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher — that will almost certainly rack up a ton of viewership from couples searching for something fun and lighthearted to stream in the coming days.

The streaming giant first unveiled the film — which is also getting a limited theatrical run — at its TUDUM event back in the fall. Your Place or Mine comes from director, writer, and executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna (Devil Wears Prada, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and we’ll tell you all about it below.

Your Place or Mine

Netflix’s logline for the movie: “Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Your Place or Mine hits Netflix tomorrow (on February 10). And the cast here includes Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn. In addition to Witherspoon and McKenna, Ozark’s Jason Bateman also serves as an executive producer on the film, along with Michael Costigan and Lauren Neustadter.

“The germ of the idea for Your Place or Mine began about a dozen years ago, when I was working in New York and needed a place to stay,” McKenna explained in a Netflix interview. “I have a friend who, at the time, was a bachelor living in Los Angeles and he lent me his New York apartment.

“It was funny to me how slightly uninhabited it was and how there were creature comforts that were missing. I started thinking it would be funny if I started to live his life in his apartment, getting to know the people in his life. While I was there, we were emailing almost as if that was what I was doing. Then I thought, what would happen if he came to stay where I was living and had to be a mom?”

Wesley Kimmel as Jack and Ashton Kutcher as Peter in “Your Place or Mine.” Image source: Erin Simkin/Netflix

3 other Netflix movies perfect for Valentine’s Day

In addition to Your Place or Mine, there are also a ton of other great movies to stream on Netflix if you’re looking for something new to watch with a significant other this Valentine’s Day. Some suggestions include: