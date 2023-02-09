ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, NE

KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska State Patrol investigating apparent in-custody suicide

A 38-year-old Washington County man died Friday after apparently shooting himself as sheriff's deputies conducted a welfare check. According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in Arlington on Friday afternoon. They were let into the residence by an occupant and saw a man, identified as Donald Moreno, holding a firearm.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Beatrice Fire and Rescue ambulance totaled in southeast Lincoln crash

A Beatrice Fire & Rescue ambulance crashed into another vehicle on Nebraska Parkway on Sunday while taking a patient to a Lincoln hospital, according to authorities. The ambulance was driving north on 48th Street with its emergency lights and sirens activated when it ran a red light at Nebraska Parkway and crashed into an eastbound car just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
LINCOLN, NE
californiaexaminer.net

California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism

The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Committee proposes mandatory minimum sentence for trafficking fentanyl in Idaho

Originally published Feb. 9 on Idaho Reports. The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee held a bill in committee Thursday that would have set a standard for trafficking fentanyl and introduced a mandatory minimum prison sentence. Rep. Chris Allgood, R-Caldwell, pitched HB 67, saying it was necessary for the state’s...
IDAHO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

WCSO asking for help solving residential burglary case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving a residential burglary case in Washoe Valley. On the evening of Feb. 6, an unidentified woman approached a residence in the area of Lightning W Road in Reno and knocked on the door. She left upon getting no reply.
RENO, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana may have accidentally legalized THC products

BATON ROUGE, La. - In November, John Williams, the top beer lobbyist in Louisiana, sent out a mass email to legislators with an alarming subject line: “Recreational THC is now legal in Louisiana.”. He distributed pictures of gas stations and smoke shops advertising products full of THC -- the...
LOUISIANA STATE
PLANetizen

California to Consider Weight-Based Registration Fees for Larger Vehicles

Weight-based vehicle registration fees could be coming to California under a proposal in the state legislature, reports Ricardo Cano in the San Francisco Chronicle. “Assembly member Chris Ward, a San Diego Democrat, wants the California Transportation Commission to study the costs and benefits of levying a weight fee for heavy cars to pay for street safety improvement projects.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stanley

Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NV

Summary: Potential strong winds which will likely occur on Tuesday morning will pose threats to trees, power lines, and travel in Southern Nevada and Southeast California. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a High Wind Watch for portions of southeast California and south central and southern Nevada, effective from Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening. The service warns of west or northwest winds between 30 to 40 mph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 60 mph.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only. The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. The road...
YERINGTON, NV
CBS Sacramento

California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding

SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

