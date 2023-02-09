Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska State Patrol investigating apparent in-custody suicide
A 38-year-old Washington County man died Friday after apparently shooting himself as sheriff's deputies conducted a welfare check. According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in Arlington on Friday afternoon. They were let into the residence by an occupant and saw a man, identified as Donald Moreno, holding a firearm.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska State Patrol seeks public's help in disappearance of Thayer County man
The Nebraska State Patrol asked the public for help Monday as the agency investigates the disappearance of a 43-year-old Thayer County man, who is believed to be "missing under suspicious circumstances," the patrol said in a news release. Jamie Balluch was last seen Feb. 2 at his job at Bruning...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inmate convicted in 2004 killing of Lincoln man escapes from McCook facility, authorities say
A 39-year-old inmate who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2004 shooting death of a 22-year-old Lincoln man escaped from the state's Work Ethic Camp in McCook on Sunday, according to authorities. Ronald Grant was emptying trash with a prison staff member and two other inmates just before 8 p.m....
KCRA.com
‘Everything changes’: The consequence of DUI as told by a California victim’s family
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), every day in the United States, an average of 32 people die in DUI-related crashes. The organization also estimates that across the country, 300,000 impaired people drive every day, and it takes the average drunk driver 80 occurrences before their first arrest.
Nevada Highway Patrol steps up enforcement after Big Game
Nevada Highway Patrol stepped up enforcement Sunday after the Big Game to look out for dangerous and impaired drivers. 8 News Now went on a ride along in one of their ghost vehicles to catch these drivers in the act.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Beatrice Fire and Rescue ambulance totaled in southeast Lincoln crash
A Beatrice Fire & Rescue ambulance crashed into another vehicle on Nebraska Parkway on Sunday while taking a patient to a Lincoln hospital, according to authorities. The ambulance was driving north on 48th Street with its emergency lights and sirens activated when it ran a red light at Nebraska Parkway and crashed into an eastbound car just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
californiaexaminer.net
California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism
The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Committee proposes mandatory minimum sentence for trafficking fentanyl in Idaho
Originally published Feb. 9 on Idaho Reports. The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee held a bill in committee Thursday that would have set a standard for trafficking fentanyl and introduced a mandatory minimum prison sentence. Rep. Chris Allgood, R-Caldwell, pitched HB 67, saying it was necessary for the state’s...
Phys.org
Study shows California counties overseen by a coroner who is also sheriff underreport officer-involved deaths
High-profile incidents of deaths by police officers, such as in the cases of George Floyd in Minneapolis and, more recently, Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, have been lightning rods for social movements demanding systemic change in American policing, with calls for greater accountability and transparency, and equal protection for all.
KTVU FOX 2
California lawmaker wants to stop police officers from buying illegal guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California senator wants to make it illegal for police officers to buy illegal handguns. This week, Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley) introduced SB 377, which would close a loophole that now allows California law enforcement officers to buy illegal handguns for their personal use or to resell them.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO asking for help solving residential burglary case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help solving a residential burglary case in Washoe Valley. On the evening of Feb. 6, an unidentified woman approached a residence in the area of Lightning W Road in Reno and knocked on the door. She left upon getting no reply.
2news.com
Search on for baby black bear that escaped Lake Tahoe care facility
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) are asking for the public’s help in locating a young, orphaned black bear that has escaped from LTWC’s facility in South Lake Tahoe where it had been rehabilitating since mid-December. The 13-month-old male black...
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1981 California murders
Tony Garcia, 68, is accused of killing Rachel Zendejas and Lisa Gondek in 1981. KNBC's Eric Leonard reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana may have accidentally legalized THC products
BATON ROUGE, La. - In November, John Williams, the top beer lobbyist in Louisiana, sent out a mass email to legislators with an alarming subject line: “Recreational THC is now legal in Louisiana.”. He distributed pictures of gas stations and smoke shops advertising products full of THC -- the...
Experts warn of drug in California resistant to Narcan
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new drug that is incredibly lethal could soon appear in the valley. Experts say it’s up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl and has already made rounds on San Francisco streets. The drug is called Isotonitazene, or simply ‘ISO’. The interim health officer for the Fresno County Department […]
PLANetizen
California to Consider Weight-Based Registration Fees for Larger Vehicles
Weight-based vehicle registration fees could be coming to California under a proposal in the state legislature, reports Ricardo Cano in the San Francisco Chronicle. “Assembly member Chris Ward, a San Diego Democrat, wants the California Transportation Commission to study the costs and benefits of levying a weight fee for heavy cars to pay for street safety improvement projects.”
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NV
Summary: Potential strong winds which will likely occur on Tuesday morning will pose threats to trees, power lines, and travel in Southern Nevada and Southeast California. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a High Wind Watch for portions of southeast California and south central and southern Nevada, effective from Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening. The service warns of west or northwest winds between 30 to 40 mph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 60 mph.
KOLO TV Reno
SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only. The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. The road...
Understanding California's relationship with the Colorado River
It may feel like California is flush with water but follow the Colorado River and it becomes clear the future is very much in flux.
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
