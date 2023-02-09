ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Independent

Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’

Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
COLORADO STATE
Salon

"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Jordan Arthur

Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State

As announced on January 25th in a press statement from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a bill was recently introduced to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. The bill is titled the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. A bill has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C. but is not permitted to vote on legislation.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

AOC mocked for saying she’s ‘here in NY’ — while speaking in front of US Capitol

AOC was in a New York state of mind. The far-left Bronx and Queens lawmaker was mocked on Twitter on Thursday after she referred to being in New York twice in 10 seconds — while speaking in front of the US Capitol. The “Squad” member was among dozens of House and Senate Democrats who gathered to shame the Biden administration over its continuation of the Trump-era Title 42 border policy when she made the figurative statement. “We have governors in states across, across the country, including here in New York with, uh, Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying ‘Expand these legal pathways,’ uh, ‘Make...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE

