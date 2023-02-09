Read full article on original website
Two Republicans left House floor calling Ilhan Omar committee removal the ‘stupidest vote in the world’
Two conservative Republicans cricitised the House’s vote to remove Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. When Representatives Ken Buck of Colorado and Mike Simpson of Idaho left the House floor and got into an elevator, reporter Mark Burnett overheard Mr Buck call it “stupidest vote in the world,” while Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho said the vote would turn her into a “martyr”, Roll Call reported.Both men also agreed that the vote was in retaliation against Democrats after they voted to remove Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their...
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
Congress considers repeal of Iraq War authorization
Congress may soon claw back some of its war powers from the president.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Manchin, Cruz introduce bipartisan bill barring Biden admin from selling US oil reserves to China
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would ban future sales of U.S. emergency oil reserves to China.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State
As announced on January 25th in a press statement from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a bill was recently introduced to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. The bill is titled the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. A bill has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C. but is not permitted to vote on legislation.
AOC mocked for saying she’s ‘here in NY’ — while speaking in front of US Capitol
AOC was in a New York state of mind. The far-left Bronx and Queens lawmaker was mocked on Twitter on Thursday after she referred to being in New York twice in 10 seconds — while speaking in front of the US Capitol. The “Squad” member was among dozens of House and Senate Democrats who gathered to shame the Biden administration over its continuation of the Trump-era Title 42 border policy when she made the figurative statement. “We have governors in states across, across the country, including here in New York with, uh, Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying ‘Expand these legal pathways,’ uh, ‘Make...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Democratic darlings Schiff and Porter kick off an ugly, expensive fight for California's Senate seat
Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., are the only declared candidates in the competitive race for California's U.S. Senate seat.
Mitch McConnell touts funding he secured for Kentucky by voting for Biden's infrastructure bill: 'I'm proud'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell touted $21.4 million in funding he secured for the city of Louisville by voting for President Biden's trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.
Democrats accuse GOP of racism after House votes to overturn DC laws
House Democrats denounced their Republican counterparts for voting to overturn a pair of local laws in Washington, D.C., accusing GOP lawmakers of being motivated by racism.
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would require public schools to display “In God We Trust” in every building
A West Virginia bill that passed the West Virginia Senate on Monday would require “In God We Trust” to be displayed in every public school building. Senate Bill 251 passed on Monday with a vote of 32-0. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he wants to give kids in schools […]
Spanberger insists Congress must separate border security and immigration
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) urged her Congressional colleagues to separate the topics of immigration and border security Friday. She said it was the only way to move legislation on the topics forward.
Cruz control: Texas Republican keeps his distance from 2024 White House hunt
His state's law would let him seek Senate reelection and the presidency at the same time. But for now, the 2016 primary's first arrival is playing it cool.
‘A very dangerous time’ – Rep. McCaul raises concern about conflict with China
The Texan who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Congress is sending a strong warning about potential military conflict with China. Congressman Michael McCaul called the risk "very high." It comes amid rising tension over Taiwan and the South China Sea.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
POLITICO
Mike Lawler, the GOP freshman who toppled House Democrats' campaign chief, gave Joe Biden's "Buy America"pitch a standing ovation.
But before the New Yorker did so, he appeared to look around and see if anyone on his side would follow. What's happening? It's always notable on State of the Union night when a member of the opposing party gives the president a standing ovation. And here's what it looked...
