Water Assistance Program in Illinois: Households with $2,852 to $8,778 income can get an extra $2,500 or $5,000
Life in Illinois is both easy and difficult. Of course, it is easy for people who are earning sufficiently and have their own homes. On the other hand, so many people are struggling for their survival. These are especially the ones who don’t have jobs, their own homes, and proper clothing and healthcare facilities.
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
Improper unemployment payments cost Illinois taxpayers $28B
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improperly-paid unemployment benefits have left Illinois taxpayers on the hook to the tune of $28 billion. Of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper, according to the Inspector General in a testament in Washington on Wednesday. In total, that comes to $191 billion in wasted […]
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
Washington Examiner
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/ partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan...
5 Of The Most Dangerous Animals in Illinois
Illinois is known for its lush green forests, prairies, and wetlands, which are home to a diverse range of wildlife. While most of the animals in Illinois are harmless, there are some species that pose a significant threat to humans. Here are the 5 most dangerous animals in Illinois and what you should do if you encounter them.
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
advantagenews.com
Lawmaker warns property taxes will 'go to mars' if teacher pension costs are not addressed
One Illinois lawmaker is warning of higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not address. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the pension fund. TRS currently has a total unfunded...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
wmay.com
Western Illinois farmer featured in Super Bowl commercial
Among the new commercials during last night’s Super Bowl is a spot featuring a Western Illinois farm family. Chad Bell is a sixth-generation family farmer who raises hogs and grows corn, soybeans, and other crops on his land in Mercer County. Bell, his wife, and children are featured in...
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral race
Mayor Lightfoot is facing a steep uphill battle to reelection. A recent survey from The Daily Line and Crain’s Chicago Business saw Lightfoot trailing significantly behind Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.,), Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas, with 25% of those surveyed saying they backed García and another 25% backing Johnson, 15% choosing Vallas and 11% behind Lightfoot.
wmay.com
IRS tells taxpayers to hold off filing for now
If you’re the type to file your taxes early, this may not be your year. The Internal Revenue Service is asking Illinois taxpayers to hold off on filing taxes until the agency gets more clarity on tax relief payments that went out last year. Most Illinois taxpayers received a...
Former Illinois governor backs a mayoral candidate
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn on Thursday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the crowded race for mayor of Chicago over Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom he supported four years ago.
wlip.com
Illinois Governor Issues Another Covid Emergency Declaration
(Springfield, IL) Despite insistence that the Covid emergencies will end, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made yet another disaster declaration. This is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March of 2020, as the Coronavirus began its spread across the globe. The Governor said in January that he will stop making the declarations in early May, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s current goal date for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the immediate area that still operates under emergency orders…the last border state to end those powers was Kentucky, which did so 11 months ago in March of 2022. (Wisconsin’s emergency declarations ended in March of 2021)
Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln's birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
Illinois State weather discussion: upcoming storm Systems to bring active weather to Central and Southeast Illinois
News Recap: A weak cold front is bringing clearer skies to Central Illinois today, with temperatures rising into the mid-50s. Clouds will increase ahead of a storm system on Tuesday, which is expected to bring windy and showery conditions in the afternoon and evening. Central and Southeast Illinois will see active weather from upcoming storm systems, with strong southeast winds developing on Tuesday. Rain chances will increase overnight on Wednesday into Thursday, and another storm system will bring further rain to Central Illinois. While the risk of severe storms remains south of the region, dry weather is expected for the weekend following the mid-week storms.
