Kentucky State

kyweathercenter.com

Snow Brushes The Southeast With A Strong Storms Threat Ahead

Good Sunday, everyone. We continue to track some light rain and light snow across far southeastern Kentucky to wrap up the weekend. From here, the focus quickly shifts toward an active setup that can bring a severe threat later in the week. Today is really a tale of two different...
WTVQ

After a calm Saturday, we kick off another active stretch

Lexington, Kentucky (ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, our calm stretch of weather has been greatly needed the last few days. Unfortunately, it is coming to an end. Here is what I am tracking!. Most our our area will stay completely dry on our Sunday, but areas of southern and...
kyweathercenter.com

Breaking Down The Pattern Ahead

Good afternoon, everyone. On this Super Bowl Sunday, we have really nice weather for much of the state, minus the southeast. That’s where rain and snow continue to show up. The week ahead features the threat for strong storms as we head back into another active period. Can we...
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather: Some rain and snow in southeastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Super Bowl Sunday weather in central Kentucky may seem uneventful…clouds to mostly sunny, but just a few short miles away, to the far south and east, some rain and wet snow showers are expected tonight, and into Sunday. A southern system will likely...
kyweathercenter.com

A Little Sunday Snow For The Southeast

Good Saturday, everyone. It’s a rather typical mid-February weather day across the Commonwealth with a mix of sun and clouds. From here, all eyes continue to be on the potential for some snow to impact parts of southeastern Kentucky later tonight into Sunday. The whole setup with this storm...
kyweathercenter.com

Watching A Sunday System For The Southeast

Good Friday, folks. We’ve made it to the end of the week and we have the weekend ready to kick off with cooler weather. The focus continues to be on Saturday night and Sunday as a big storm rolls out of the south toward the Carolinas. This may bring some snow into southeastern Kentucky.
WVNT-TV

High speed chase starts in Virginia, ends in West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Virginia into West Virginia. According to West Virginia State Police, just before 11 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2023, a high speed chase began in Giles County, Virginia when the suspect, Allan Keith Ezzyk, reportedly drove away down Route 460 when police tried to stop him. The West Virginia State Police, who were assisted by Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies, arrested Ezzyk near Oakvale Road in Princeton.
My 1053 WJLT

Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork

There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Places to Live in Kentucky State for Families

With the Appalachian Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Kentucky is a picturesque state with stunning landscapes. Best Places to Live in Kentucky: Home to Daniel Boone National Forest and Mammoth Cave National Park, the state offers ample outdoor adventure for families who love an active lifestyle. It is the birthplace of the famous Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and is also known for horse racing, bourbon, and bluegrass music.
wvxu.org

The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population

One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 9, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health. First Lady...
OnlyInYourState

The Most Romantic Overlook In Kentucky Is At This Beautiful State Park

There’s no shortage of scenic overlooks in Kentucky, from the peaks of Pine Mountain to the tops of the Berea pinnacles (and, of course, pretty much every viewpoint in Red River Gorge). In terms of superlatives, we’d like to nominate Chained Rock as the most romantic overlook in Kentucky — this is a place for which words (and photos) simply cannot do justice.
