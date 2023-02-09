Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (2/13/2023)
WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight. The weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program emanates this week from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. On tap for tonight’s show is Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley signing their contract for Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins appears on Miz TV, Bronson Reed goes one-on-one against Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs vs. The Miz, as well as Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez vs, Carmella, Asuka, and Nikki Cross.
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
wrestlinginc.com
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling announced over the weekend a new match for the February 15 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The upcoming match will be a 3-way match between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm. As noted, the match was originally supposed to take place back on the January...
PWMania
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result
Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
Does Sami Zayn Have a Chance Against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?
Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this coming Saturday at the Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. Zayn will have the home-field advantage with the show being in his hometown of Montreal and is riding a massive wave of momentum given how fans reacted to him finally turning his back on ...
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman "Erases" WWE Superstar
Those who watched the Super Bowl LVII commercials may have noticed the latest Google Pixel 7 commercial and how users can use a magic eraser to get rid of an unwanted object or a person from their photos. The Pixel 7 commercial caught the attention of Paul Heyman, who decided to use it to erase "WWE SmackDown" star Sami Zayn from Bloodline history.
bodyslam.net
WWE Write The Usos Off TV Due To Upcoming Trip To Canada
As seen on WWE SmackDown this week, Jey Uso reunited with Jimmy Uso to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The twins had a successful title defense. Jimmy asked Jey about his loyalty to The Bloodline after the match. Jey didn’t give a definitive answer....
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sami Zayn's Status For Tonight's WWE Raw
We're less than a week away from the highly-anticipated Elimination Chamber, and with tonight bringing the go-home edition of "WWE Raw," things should heat up rather quickly. Ahead of this evening's show, PWInsider Elite has revealed that there are plans for Sami Zayn to be on the broadcast, continuing the build to his match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday.
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive
While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Was Staying With WWE NXT Star When She Was Released
When one has been "WWE NXT" Women's Champion for over 400 days, only to then lose the title and get released the next day, it tends to be a bit of a shock. That was in fact the case for Mandy Rose after she lost the "NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was released the next day – at least at first.
wrestlinginc.com
Ultimo Dragon Set To Battle Old Rival During WWE WrestleMania Weekend
Of all the great wrestlers to grace lucha libre, there are arguably few more underrated than Negro Casas. For almost 44-years, Casas has been one of the stalwarts of Mexican wrestling, becoming a star for the UWA, CMLL, and now AAA, where he recently jumped to for the first time in his career. But while he's managed to have successful runs in Japan, most of Casas' career has gone unseen in the US. That will change WrestleMania weekend, when he collides with an old foe for the first time in decades.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says Hitting Spinebuster On WWE HOFer Was Career Highlight
When one has had a career like Arn Anderson has, it's hard to pick one moment that stands out between all the great matches, great promos, and other accomplishments. For Anderson though, it's not that hard to pick out, mainly because it involved a match where he was technically not even a participant.
wrestlinginc.com
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds To 'Meeting' AEW Star
With the fate of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DCEU character, Black Adam, up in the air, the potential of a crossover between Johnson and fellow WBD franchise All Elite Wrestling is waning, but Dark Order's Jon Silver was able to find a way to make these worlds collide...sort of. Posting...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Bloodline Story Doesn't Work Without Paul Heyman
The Bloodline storyline is arguably the best thing that's happened to WWE in years. From its humble beginnings as a dysfunctional family faction to the eventual inclusion (and betrayal) of Sami Zayn, the saga is a prime example of sports entertainment's ability to create three-dimensional characters with interesting arcs and throw them into dramatic situations with stakes and surprises.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Comments / 1