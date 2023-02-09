Woman arrested for indecent exposure at Southwest Florida Library

Immokalee, FL - A woman was arrested for indecent exposure after using a puddle in the Collier County Public Library's parking lot to give herself a bath, exposing her bare breasts, buttocks, and pubic area to library guests and passing traffic.

On February 7th, several visitors alerted the manager of the Immokalee library about the public display, and upon investigating, found 43-year-old Carline Sthilaire naked.

Police say Sthilaire was using a puddle in the library's parking lot for her bath and her bare breasts, buttocks, and pubic area were on full display to library guests and passing traffic on North 1st Street.

The Collier County Sheriff's deputies were quickly called to the scene and instructed Sthilaire to put on her clothes.

She promptly obeyed, and the deputies arrested her on a charge of indecent exposure.