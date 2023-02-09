ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

R.A. Heim

Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th

Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.
News19 WLTX

How SC's $3.5 billion mistake could impact you

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday's Senate Finance Committee meeting ended on an odd note as State Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told lawmakers the budget was off by $3.5 billion. Many in South Carolina are scratching their heads after A $3.5 billion mistake, was announced. The issue was brought up on...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

South Carolina's General Fund Budget Off By $3.5 Billion

(Columbia, SC) - South Carolina's general fund budget is billions of dollars less than previously thought. The state's Comptroller General told state senators that, as late as November, the budget was off by 3.5-billion dollars. The error was caused by an accounting mistake, according to the Comptroller General. The issue...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

IRS asks taxpayers who received 2022 rebate to hold off on filing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The IRS is urging taxpayers to hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if recipients received a special tax refund or payment last year from their state, including South Carolina. Officials with the agency say they are currently uncertain about the tax-ability of these...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
furman.edu

There’s no merit in merit pay plans for rewarding, retaining SC teachers

Furman University’s Paul Thomas, a professor of education, writes an opinion piece in The Post and Courier about merit pay and why it fails education, teachers and students. He notes that two competing facts are in play: “Teacher pay is important to address and long overdue in the state, but merit pay is an ineffective and even harmful approach to addressing pay and teacher shortages.” After explaining the downside of merit pay, Thomas writes, “South Carolina’s greatest need is for elected officials to directly address poverty: access to health care, stable jobs with strong pay and access to affordable housing.”
GREENVILLE, SC
myclintonnews.com

What do you want to know abut EV?

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster announced the launch of scpowersev.com, a virtual hub highlighting South Carolina’s growing electric vehicle (EV) industry and the state’s capacity for further industry expansion. The site, created by the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) as outlined in Executive Order...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident

(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP

South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

FOIA law changes under consideration at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Changes may be coming soon to how information is requested from the government in South Carolina. A bill is under consideration in the House Committee on Judiciary to amend the Freedom of Information Act violation penalties. The changes create a timeline for public entities to respond to requests for information.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

South Carolina Man 'Not Changing One Thing' After $2 Million Lottery Win

Whenever you read about some lucky lottery player scoring a multi-million prize, they tend to have a list of things they want to do with their new winnings. From taking a dream vacation or retiring from their job to finally completing home renovations or paying for their education, many lottery winners have big plans. For one man in South Carolina, he doesn't plan on changing after scoring a $2 million prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
DILLON, SC
myclintonnews.com

Caregiver pleads guilty

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Upstate caregiver pleads guilty to abusing vulnerable adult. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Ursula M. Davis, 54 years old, of Clinton, SC, pleaded guilty in Laurens County General Sessions Court on February 8, 2023, to one felony count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult in violation of SC Code §43-35-85(D). She was sentenced to two years in prison suspended to 18 months of probation.
CLINTON, SC

