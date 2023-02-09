Read full article on original website
Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th
Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.
How SC's $3.5 billion mistake could impact you
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday's Senate Finance Committee meeting ended on an odd note as State Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told lawmakers the budget was off by $3.5 billion. Many in South Carolina are scratching their heads after A $3.5 billion mistake, was announced. The issue was brought up on...
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $800 direct payments in South Carolina in four days
There are only a few days left for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800.
southarkansassun.com
4 Days Left To Claim Up To $800 Tax Rebates In South Carolina
There are only four days left to claim the tax rebates worth up to $800 in South Carolina. Officials of the state informed residents that they only have until February 15 to file taxes and claim the rebates. There are only four days left for the residents of South Carolina...
iheart.com
South Carolina's General Fund Budget Off By $3.5 Billion
(Columbia, SC) - South Carolina's general fund budget is billions of dollars less than previously thought. The state's Comptroller General told state senators that, as late as November, the budget was off by 3.5-billion dollars. The error was caused by an accounting mistake, according to the Comptroller General. The issue...
abccolumbia.com
IRS asks taxpayers who received 2022 rebate to hold off on filing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The IRS is urging taxpayers to hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if recipients received a special tax refund or payment last year from their state, including South Carolina. Officials with the agency say they are currently uncertain about the tax-ability of these...
furman.edu
There's no merit in merit pay plans for rewarding, retaining SC teachers
Furman University’s Paul Thomas, a professor of education, writes an opinion piece in The Post and Courier about merit pay and why it fails education, teachers and students. He notes that two competing facts are in play: “Teacher pay is important to address and long overdue in the state, but merit pay is an ineffective and even harmful approach to addressing pay and teacher shortages.” After explaining the downside of merit pay, Thomas writes, “South Carolina’s greatest need is for elected officials to directly address poverty: access to health care, stable jobs with strong pay and access to affordable housing.”
myclintonnews.com
What do you want to know abut EV?
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster announced the launch of scpowersev.com, a virtual hub highlighting South Carolina’s growing electric vehicle (EV) industry and the state’s capacity for further industry expansion. The site, created by the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) as outlined in Executive Order...
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
WIS-TV
Should S.C. be allowed to send public dollars to private schools? Bill aims to let voters decide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For more than a century, South Carolina law has prohibited the state from sending public dollars to private schools, including religious schools. Now one of the state’s top lawmakers wants to repeal that ban. “It’s time we give flexibility back into a system so we...
South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
orangeandbluepress.com
South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP
South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
WIS-TV
Bill to restrict what can be taught in S.C. classrooms passes in House of Representatives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that would restrict what can be taught and discussed about history and current events in South Carolina schools has moved closer to becoming law. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives gave second reading, essentially passing, to the “Transparency and Integrity in Education Act” in an 83-34 vote along party lines.
WIS-TV
FOIA law changes under consideration at State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Changes may be coming soon to how information is requested from the government in South Carolina. A bill is under consideration in the House Committee on Judiciary to amend the Freedom of Information Act violation penalties. The changes create a timeline for public entities to respond to requests for information.
WCNC
South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity. Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.
iheart.com
South Carolina Man 'Not Changing One Thing' After $2 Million Lottery Win
Whenever you read about some lucky lottery player scoring a multi-million prize, they tend to have a list of things they want to do with their new winnings. From taking a dream vacation or retiring from their job to finally completing home renovations or paying for their education, many lottery winners have big plans. For one man in South Carolina, he doesn't plan on changing after scoring a $2 million prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
charlestondaily.net
Governor McMaster Launched South Carolina's Electric Vehicle (EV) Website
Geared to help expand the industry’s growth in South Carolina. Governor Henry McMaster today announced the launch of scpowersev.com, a virtual hub highlighting South Carolina’s growing electric vehicle (EV) industry and the state’s capacity for further industry expansion. The site, created by the South Carolina Department of...
myclintonnews.com
Caregiver pleads guilty
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Upstate caregiver pleads guilty to abusing vulnerable adult. (COLUMBIA, S.C.) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that Ursula M. Davis, 54 years old, of Clinton, SC, pleaded guilty in Laurens County General Sessions Court on February 8, 2023, to one felony count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult in violation of SC Code §43-35-85(D). She was sentenced to two years in prison suspended to 18 months of probation.
SC Department of Health and Human Services Public Service Announcement
DHHS) proposes waiver amendments related to:. Public Notice of 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Waiver Amendments and HASCI renewal. SC DHHS PUBLIC NOTICE: 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Waiver Amendments and Head and Spinal Cord Injury 1915 (c) Waiver Renewal Application.
carolinapanorama.com
How gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
