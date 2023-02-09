Furman University’s Paul Thomas, a professor of education, writes an opinion piece in The Post and Courier about merit pay and why it fails education, teachers and students. He notes that two competing facts are in play: “Teacher pay is important to address and long overdue in the state, but merit pay is an ineffective and even harmful approach to addressing pay and teacher shortages.” After explaining the downside of merit pay, Thomas writes, “South Carolina’s greatest need is for elected officials to directly address poverty: access to health care, stable jobs with strong pay and access to affordable housing.”

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO