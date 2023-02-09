ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parrish, FL

Student Arrested for Threats at Parrish High

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

PARRISH -- A second Manatee County student has been arrested for a video threatening school violence.

Manatee deputies say a Parrish Community High School student was jailed for posting a Tiktok video depicting a school shooting. They learned through a tip to Crime Stoppers that the video was made during an evacuation caused by a bomb threat Tuesday. Parrish High has been plagued with bomb threats for five days in a row.

A school resource deputy identified the student, who was arrested at home this morning and allegedly admitted to making the video. The student was taken to juvenile detention and charged with a second-degree felony. Deputies say more arrests are possible. They don't have evidence connecting this to recent bomb threats at the school.

Wednesday, deputies arrested a student at nearby Buffalo Creek Middle School for a similar video.

Tampa, FL
