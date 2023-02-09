ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

lakeshowlife.com

A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon

The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Hoops Rumors

Warriors, NBA collaborating to complete four-team deal

The NBA is working with the Warriors to help Golden State finalize its four-team trade without renouncing its ability to investigate the way the Trail Blazers shared Gary Payton II‘s health information, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). As we previously reported, the Warriors have filed an official complaint with the league office, arguing that Portland allegedly shared misleading medical information about Payton.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case

Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Likes The Size On Remodeled Lakers Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks a lot different now than it did at the start of the season as they made a variety of trades ahead of the deadline in hopes of getting back in contention. Among the acquisitions the Lakers made over the past few weeks are Rui...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

NFL exec predicts Chicago Bears will sign star free agent

The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Hornets Waive Reggie Jackson

February 12, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived guard Reggie Jackson. Jackson, who was acquired in a trade with the L.A. Clippers on February 9, did not appear in a game for the Hornets. In 12...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market

The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help. The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The... The post Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX

