Monday in Portland: Stabbing death in SE Portland ruled a suicide, snow expected Monday nightEmily ScarviePortland, OR
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers managed an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, with the result feeling like the team is turning a corner. Their new trade additions played a big part in the win with LeBron James out, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in particular made some big contributions.
Devin Booker hints that Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges could eventually return to Suns
The Phoenix Suns paid a hefty price to acquire former Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. However, Devin Booker hinted after Friday night's win over the Indiana Pacers that two pieces of the Durant trade could eventually return to The Valley. When speaking with reporters,...
Warriors Land Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram In Bold Trade Scenario
With the NBA’s trade deadline passed, teams can only hope they’re in the best place they could have put themselves in. Some teams made major changes. Others made more minor moves. For one reason or another, they felt like they were mostly set up already. Now, time will tell if they were right.
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon
The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
Lakers Injury Report: Status Of LeBron James For Monday's Game Against Portland
Will The Chosen One's ankle cooperate tonight?
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic had the chance to play together for the first time on Saturday night, taking the Dallas Mavericks to OT against the Sacramento Kings, although they couldn't finish the job and ended up losing a hard-fought game, 133-128. These two are expected to do great things...
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Jay-Z and Denzel Washington starred in a curious moment during a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this week, with the former trying to calm down the latter as he was involved in a heated exchange courtside. Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, was trying to get Denzel calmed after he was...
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Young girl goes viral for reaction to sitting next to LeBron James
A young girl has gone viral for her great reaction to sitting next to LeBron James on Saturday night. James did not play in his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco due to his left ankle. Instead of being...
BREAKING: Former Clippers Guard Reportedly Going To Sign With The Nuggets
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Reggie Jackson will sign with the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers.
Michael Jordan Named The Greatest Athlete Of All Time, LeBron James Is Not Even In The Top 5
The United States is home to many interesting sports, and as a result, there are a plethora of options for athletes to pursue a career across the nation. In each sport, there are many players who are simply better than the rest. If we further refine the criteria, every sport...
Warriors, NBA collaborating to complete four-team deal
The NBA is working with the Warriors to help Golden State finalize its four-team trade without renouncing its ability to investigate the way the Trail Blazers shared Gary Payton II‘s health information, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link). As we previously reported, the Warriors have filed an official complaint with the league office, arguing that Portland allegedly shared misleading medical information about Payton.
Eagles C Jason Kelce acknowledges brother's TD in humorous fashion
The brothers are off to a hot start in the first half of Super Bowl LVII. Too bad they're on opposite teams. Jason Kelce led the way for Philadelphia's 87 rushing yards, two Jalen Hurts touchdowns on the ground and multiple QB sneaks. Travis Kelce has a team-high three catches...
Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case
Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.
Anthony Davis Likes The Size On Remodeled Lakers Roster
The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks a lot different now than it did at the start of the season as they made a variety of trades ahead of the deadline in hopes of getting back in contention. Among the acquisitions the Lakers made over the past few weeks are Rui...
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
NFL exec predicts Chicago Bears will sign star free agent
The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
Hornets Waive Reggie Jackson
February 12, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived guard Reggie Jackson. Jackson, who was acquired in a trade with the L.A. Clippers on February 9, did not appear in a game for the Hornets. In 12...
Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market
The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help. The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The... The post Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
