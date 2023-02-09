Biden Calls Out DeSantis, Scott in Tampa, Calls Himself GOP's "Nightmare"

TAMPA -- President Joe Biden continued his efforts to accuse some Republicans of seeking to dismantle Social Security and Medicare, speaking to a selective audience at the University of Tampa.

Biden accused Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott of wanting to "put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block every five years." This references the senator's proposal to sunset all federal legislation every five years. His claim that "some" Republicans want to end those programs drew boos at Tuesday's State of the Union address. Biden "If that's your dream, I'm your nightmare."

Scott has called Biden a "liar" and accused him of twisting his words.

The president also called out Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis for not expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. "Over 1.1 million people in Florida would be eligible... if Governor DeSantis would just say, 'I agree to expand it'," Biden said. "It's a great deal... only 11 states, including Florida, said (they) don't want Medicaid," Biden argued.

Florida Republicans issued a statement pointing out that the Biden administration has been sitting on the state's request to import prescription drugs from Canada, a move the state says could save Floridians $150 million.

Photo: Getty Images