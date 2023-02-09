Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive
While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
Dusty Rhodes Hated Pitched Name For WWE Star
Dusty Rhodes was no ray of sunshine when he first heard the initial name WWE wanted its former superstar Summer Rae to be called. During an autograph signing and Q&A session with "Golden Ring Collectibles," Rae told the story of how she came up with her WWE ring name and how Rhodes, a primary mentor at the time for up-and-coming WWE stars, had become angry with the promotion's initial pitches.
Paul Heyman "Erases" WWE Superstar
Those who watched the Super Bowl LVII commercials may have noticed the latest Google Pixel 7 commercial and how users can use a magic eraser to get rid of an unwanted object or a person from their photos. The Pixel 7 commercial caught the attention of Paul Heyman, who decided to use it to erase "WWE SmackDown" star Sami Zayn from Bloodline history.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds To 'Meeting' AEW Star
With the fate of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DCEU character, Black Adam, up in the air, the potential of a crossover between Johnson and fellow WBD franchise All Elite Wrestling is waning, but Dark Order's Jon Silver was able to find a way to make these worlds collide...sort of. Posting...
Betting Odds For Charlotte Flair And Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 Matches Revealed
As WWE continues down the Road to WrestleMania 39, two of the top championship matches have already been confirmed over two months in advance. The winners of this year's Royal Rumble Matches, Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes, have already set their sights on the champions of their respective choosing, with Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While much can change between now and April 8, bets are already being placed on the currently scheduled championship matches at WrestleMania 39.
Jim Ross Explains Why WWE Star Had Free Reign Creatively
Few WWE Superstars from the Attitude Era reached the sort of popularity as Shawn Michaels. "The Heartbreak Kid" rose to the top of the mountain a few years before the Attitude Era began when he defeated Bret Hart for his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 12. But when the Attitude Era was ushered in, HBK took his personality and antics to the extreme.
Arn Anderson Says Hitting Spinebuster On WWE HOFer Was Career Highlight
When one has had a career like Arn Anderson has, it's hard to pick one moment that stands out between all the great matches, great promos, and other accomplishments. For Anderson though, it's not that hard to pick out, mainly because it involved a match where he was technically not even a participant.
Jacy Jayne Comments On Re-Creating Infamous Moment From WWE History On NXT
Last week's "WWE NXT" brought about the end of Toxic Attraction. With Bayley returning to Orlando — this time for an episode of her "Ding Dong, Hello!" talk show — Jacy Jayne found it to be the perfect opportunity to cut loose her partner. She blindsided Gigi Dolin with an attack reminiscent of Shawn Michaels' turn on former Rockers' teammate Marty Jannetty on "The Barber Shop" in December 1991. The similarities were not lost on Jayne who discussed the Toxic Attraction blow-up on "Busted Open Radio."
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
Cody Rhodes Shared Moment With Former WWE Ref After Royal Rumble Win
Cody Rhodes knew his recent Royal Rumble win was a "life-changing moment," and after walking back up the long entrance ramp, he shared an emotional and eye-opening moment with a former WWE ref that solidified how important his win would become. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the...
Summer Rae Denies WWE Divas Title Rumor
During her six-year career with WWE, Summer Rae had a pretty eventful run, from helping Mercedes Mone find her footing as Sasha Banks, to being the dance partner of former WWE star Fandango. But during her entire time with the promotion, Rae never once held any gold, whether it be on NXT or the main roster.
Mandy Rose Was Staying With WWE NXT Star When She Was Released
When one has been "WWE NXT" Women's Champion for over 400 days, only to then lose the title and get released the next day, it tends to be a bit of a shock. That was in fact the case for Mandy Rose after she lost the "NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was released the next day – at least at first.
WWE NXT Star Amari Miller Reveals Major Injury
Another major injury has struck the "WWE NXT" women's roster. In late October, Arianna Grace revealed that she needed ACL surgery, and now fellow "NXT" star Amari Miller has suffered the same fate. As revealed on her social media, Miller tore her ACL and is set to undergo surgery next...
NJPW Stars Invade Pro Wrestling NOAH Event
As Keiji Muto's final bow nears, the friction between Pro Wrestling NOAH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has reached a fever pitch. At last night's Great Voyage in Osaka event, two NJPW stars crashed NOAH's party before and after the main event. The surprises began before the main event when Muto's...
AEW Star Addresses Rey Mysterio Airport Situation
Over the weekend, a video of Rey Mysterio being bombarded at the airport by autograph seekers went viral, and on this morning's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Mark Henry wasn't having any of it, coming to the defense of Mysterio turning down "fans" asking for a signature when it was clear they were looking to make a buck reselling such signed memorabilia.
