Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Frustrated With Darvin Ham Because He Played An Injured LeBron James For Extended Minutes
According to an NBA insider, there are people within the Lakers organization who were frustrated with Darvin Ham for playing an injured LeBron James for extended minutes.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Warriors Land Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram In Bold Trade Scenario
With the NBA’s trade deadline passed, teams can only hope they’re in the best place they could have put themselves in. Some teams made major changes. Others made more minor moves. For one reason or another, they felt like they were mostly set up already. Now, time will tell if they were right.
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
Anthony Davis claims that new Lakers star D'Angelo Russell has already joined him and LeBron James in drawing up plays for when they take the floor together as a trio.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Who Should Sign Russell Westbrook?
The Los Angeles Clippers would be a good landing spot for Russell Westbrook.
sportingalert.com
Paul George urges Russell Westbrook to join him at LA Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the lookout for a reliable point guard since John Wall failed to meet expectations. With the recent trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, Paul George sees an opportunity for the Clippers to potentially acquire the veteran guard. George, who played...
Clippers President Takes A Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry While Describing A 'True Point Guard'
Lawrence Frank of the Los Angeles Clippers, says the team made efforts to get a true point guard while linked to Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook but can move on without getting one.
NBA Fans React To John Wall Bumping Into A Courtside Reporter And Running Away
John Wall barged into ESPN's Tim MacMahon and didn't even turn around to acknowledge it, with the clip of this incident going viral.
Vince Carter reveals who he believes will be the two most impactful players on the buyout market this season
Carter highlighted Danny Green and Will Barton as two guys he thinks can make their mark for a playoff contender on the buyout market this season
Video Shows Pat Mahomes' Brother Dancing in Background After the Super Bowl
A video shared online shows Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson, dancing in the background during his post-Super Bowl LVII interview with NFL Network Sunday night.
Expected Timetable For Aaron Rodgers' Decision on NFL Future is Revealed
Here is the latest news on Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL.
LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Trail Blazers Game
LeBron James has been ruled out for Monday's game.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His Official Super Bowl 57 Pick
Watch Colin Cowherd make his official pick for Super Bowl 57, as the Philadelphia Eagles will roll into Glendale as a 1.5-point favorite over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Starting Lineups For Every NBA Team In The Western Conference
Post the trade deadline, the starting lineups become a stark contrast to what they were at the start of the season.
WCVB
Short-handed Celtics defeat Grizzlies on Bill Russell’s birthday
BOSTON — Derrick White scored 23 points to help a shorthanded Boston team hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday. Sam Hauser added 20 points, tying his career-high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford had 16 points and Payton Pritchard 12 for Boston, which won its fourth straight. Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn't have his sharpest game, finishing with 16 points but making 3 of 16 shots and missing 7 of 8 3-point attempts.
Jason Whitlock: Why I Will Never Pull For LeBron James
Jason Whitlock explains why he’s never been a supporter of LeBron James, as Whitlock calls LeBron the ‘antithesis’ of Muhammad Ali
Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market
The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help. The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The... The post Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
