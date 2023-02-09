ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Sports Radio

sportingalert.com

Paul George urges Russell Westbrook to join him at LA Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the lookout for a reliable point guard since John Wall failed to meet expectations. With the recent trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, Paul George sees an opportunity for the Clippers to potentially acquire the veteran guard. George, who played...
WCVB

Short-handed Celtics defeat Grizzlies on Bill Russell’s birthday

BOSTON — Derrick White scored 23 points to help a shorthanded Boston team hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday. Sam Hauser added 20 points, tying his career-high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford had 16 points and Payton Pritchard 12 for Boston, which won its fourth straight. Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn't have his sharpest game, finishing with 16 points but making 3 of 16 shots and missing 7 of 8 3-point attempts.
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market

The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help. The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The... The post Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
