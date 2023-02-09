ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

William

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
NBC Sports

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Watch Club World Cup Final, updates, score, videos

Real Madrid face Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup final in Morocco on Saturday, as the reigning European champions are the heavy favorites to be crowned as the top team on the planet. Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Al Ahly 4-1 in their semifinal to set up the final against Asian...
sportszion.com

Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia reversed his criticisms over Cristiano Ronaldo claiming Portuguese superstar reached “great stage of harmony with his teammates”

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia is full of praise for the Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo after previously criticizing the legend following their defeat to Al Ittihad which knocked them off the Arab Super Cup. On a shining Arabian night, Cristiano took the record book tearing apart once again after scoring...
The Guardian

Flamengo eat their words after humbling defeat at Club World Cup

Whether they win a third-placed playoff against Al Ahly or not, Flamengo will return home to Brazil from the Club World Cup licking their wounds. Flamengo went to Morocco with high hopes of winning the Mundial – a competition that is not always taken seriously by Europeans but that remains the holy grail for South American clubs.

