Mark Schlereth out of Denver, he's on @nflonfox & @1043thefan

Mark joins the show to talk the Big Game, The Sean Payton hire and just how out of touch Russell Wislon is.

Mark provides great insight on the NFL & the big game, but the most entertaining and surprising info is the first hand experience he's had with dealing with Russell Wilson.

Enjoy this interview from the Sean Salisbury Show!