Oswego, NY

Syracuse.com

What’s to become of Cazenovia College’s campus? Leaders unite to keep the property intact

Cazenovia, N.Y. — Village officials are asking for a role in the future use of Cazenovia College’s campus after the nearly 200-year-old institution closes in the spring. Mayor Kurt Wheeler has organized a task force of college, government and community officials, and residents to explore ways the village can influence what happens to the campus, which has been an integral part of the Madison County village since its founding as a Methodist seminary in 1824. The group has been holding monthly meetings.
CAZENOVIA, NY
oswegocountytoday.com

Attention Landowners – Oswego County Agricultural District in Review

OSWEGO COUNTY – Every eight years it is required by law to review Agricultural Districts in New York State. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. In other words, they are intended to...
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank February 2023 Properties

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See top-earning Onondaga County employees ranked; search pay for all 5,414 workers

More than half of the top 25 highest-paid employees in Onondaga County last year made the list solely because of overtime pay, according to data from the county comptroller. Fifteen of the county’s 25 top-earning workers in 2022 added to their base pay with overtime. None of them would have made the list of the county’s highest-paid employees without the overtime pay.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wrvo.org

Oswego native to be featured on a U.S. quarter in 2024

The United States Mint announced their 2024 American Women Quarters Program honorees this month. Among them is Oswego native and Syracuse University alumna, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker. Oswego Town Historian George DeMass announced plans for the coin at the Oswego Town Hall, just miles away from Walker’s former home. The...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Kent Graziano – February 11, 2023 Featured

Kent Graziano, 90; of Fulton passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a sudden attack of illness. He was born in Oswego, NY to the late August and Thelma (Coe) Graziano. Kent has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. He co-owned and operated Uly’s Seafood, Fulton, NY...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023

On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

New York State Tax Forms & Instructions Available at Oswego Public Library Featured

New York State tax forms and instructions are now available to be picked up in the Oswego Public Library. We are open 9-7 Monday through Thursday and 9-5 Friday and Saturday. We will be closed Monday February 20 for Presidents' Day. Library cards are free to all as soon as a child can write their first and last name. No fines on any books, audios, or movies borrowed!
OSWEGO, NY
104.5 The Team

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Daily Orange

Micron announces 2024 start for construction on Clay semiconductor plant

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Micron Technology announced it will begin construction in 2024 on its Clay, New York facility during Gov. Kathy Hochul’s press conference at Syracuse Hotel on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer’s pledge of up to $100 billion for the facility stands to transform the regional economy.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
iheartoswego.com

The Beacon Supports Autism 5k Featured

Once again The Beacon Executive Suites has been named top sponsor of the 8th Annual “Irish Out Run Autism” 5k, slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. “We are extremely grateful to have the continued support from The Beacon and the Avery family,” noted Oswego County Autism Task Force President, Tammy Thompson.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

