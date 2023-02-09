Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Office Supply Store: Office Depot to Close Down Several Locations In 2023Minha D.Orlando, FL
Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby to Replace JCPenney in Longstanding U.S. Shopping CenterJoel EisenbergOswego, NY
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Related
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: February 5 – February 11
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: February 5 – February 11. A Fulton Junior High School teacher was arrested for stealing items from the school over the course of three years. The teacher was also arrested on illegal weapons charges after police searched his home for the stolen items. Read full story here.
What’s to become of Cazenovia College’s campus? Leaders unite to keep the property intact
Cazenovia, N.Y. — Village officials are asking for a role in the future use of Cazenovia College’s campus after the nearly 200-year-old institution closes in the spring. Mayor Kurt Wheeler has organized a task force of college, government and community officials, and residents to explore ways the village can influence what happens to the campus, which has been an integral part of the Madison County village since its founding as a Methodist seminary in 1824. The group has been holding monthly meetings.
oswegocountytoday.com
Attention Landowners – Oswego County Agricultural District in Review
OSWEGO COUNTY – Every eight years it is required by law to review Agricultural Districts in New York State. Ag Districts were created by an act of the Legislature in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes. In other words, they are intended to...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank February 2023 Properties
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
See top-earning Onondaga County employees ranked; search pay for all 5,414 workers
More than half of the top 25 highest-paid employees in Onondaga County last year made the list solely because of overtime pay, according to data from the county comptroller. Fifteen of the county’s 25 top-earning workers in 2022 added to their base pay with overtime. None of them would have made the list of the county’s highest-paid employees without the overtime pay.
wrvo.org
Oswego native to be featured on a U.S. quarter in 2024
The United States Mint announced their 2024 American Women Quarters Program honorees this month. Among them is Oswego native and Syracuse University alumna, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker. Oswego Town Historian George DeMass announced plans for the coin at the Oswego Town Hall, just miles away from Walker’s former home. The...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Workforce New York Hosts Two Open Houses for Youths Featured
The Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) Career Center welcomes young adults in the community to attend open houses on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Thursday, Feb. 23 to learn about services and resources available to them. Young adults aged 16 to 24 can learn about the services available through OCWNY....
iheartoswego.com
Kent Graziano – February 11, 2023 Featured
Kent Graziano, 90; of Fulton passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a sudden attack of illness. He was born in Oswego, NY to the late August and Thelma (Coe) Graziano. Kent has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. He co-owned and operated Uly’s Seafood, Fulton, NY...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023
On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
$1.425M home in Van Buren: See 141 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 141 home sales between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 3½-bath colonial in the Town of Van Buren that sold for $1,425,000, according to Onondaga County real property records. (See photos of the home) You...
iheartoswego.com
New York State Tax Forms & Instructions Available at Oswego Public Library Featured
New York State tax forms and instructions are now available to be picked up in the Oswego Public Library. We are open 9-7 Monday through Thursday and 9-5 Friday and Saturday. We will be closed Monday February 20 for Presidents' Day. Library cards are free to all as soon as a child can write their first and last name. No fines on any books, audios, or movies borrowed!
Syracuse’s round hotel - part of the skyline for decades - listed for sale at auction
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s round hotel — a part of the city’s skyline since 1969 — is up for sale, according to an online auction site. The Crowne Plaza, 701 E. Genessee St., is listed for auction on a digital real-estate marketplace called LoopNet. The listing was created Feb. 6.
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
New drive-thru coffee shop proposed for parcel near busy intersection in North Syracuse
North Syracuse, N.Y. – A vacant home and detached garage would be demolished to make way for a new drive-thru coffee shop proposed on the edge of the village of North Syracuse. That’s according to plans presented to the village’s planning board. The 2,400-square-foot coffee shop with...
Daily Orange
Micron announces 2024 start for construction on Clay semiconductor plant
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Micron Technology announced it will begin construction in 2024 on its Clay, New York facility during Gov. Kathy Hochul’s press conference at Syracuse Hotel on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer’s pledge of up to $100 billion for the facility stands to transform the regional economy.
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
iheartoswego.com
The Beacon Supports Autism 5k Featured
Once again The Beacon Executive Suites has been named top sponsor of the 8th Annual “Irish Out Run Autism” 5k, slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. “We are extremely grateful to have the continued support from The Beacon and the Avery family,” noted Oswego County Autism Task Force President, Tammy Thompson.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
Oswego County Offices Closed For Presidents’ Day
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
iheartoswego.com
World War II Refugee Shelter and Fort Archaeology Featured at Fort Ontario Conference Featured
The Fort Ontario Conference on History and Archaeology returns to the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego next month. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. The program...
Comments / 0