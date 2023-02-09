Microsoft brings smart 2FA code recognition to notifications on Windows 11

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out build 25295 of Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

This week's preview build includes a new smart 2FA code recognition feature for notifications.

Users will now be able to copy 2FA codes directly from notifications, like on your phone.

Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev Channel that introduces a new smart 2FA code recognition feature for toast notifications. Just like on your phone, Windows will now be able to pick out 2FA codes and present a button for copying the code, straight from the notification.

Windows 11 2FA copy button (Image credit: Microsoft)

This week's build is 25295, and in addition to the smart 2FA recognition, Microsoft is also making available new search bar options for all Insiders running this week's build. The options are search box, search bar, and search icon, which provide three different sizes of search on the taskbar.

There's a new policy setting for commercial customers that will allow business and enterprise users to enable new features that are delivered via servicing for testing. The new build is available now in the Dev Channel. The full changelog for the build is as follows:

Windows 11 build 25290 changelog:

Windows 11 search box (Image credit: Microsoft)