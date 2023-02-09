Read full article on original website
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: 30 to go
Dave Mishkin with three thoughts as the Bolts begin the stretch run. The Lightning have now played 52 games. Thirty remain. Here are three thoughts as they prepare to enter the regular season's home stretch. The Lightning have maintained playoff pace. The Lightning have accumulated at least 12 points in...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Avalanche 5, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. -The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at three games with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. At 26-23-6, Florida still sits just three points out of a playoff spot. "We've been playing really well lately," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Can't Crack Seattle in 4-3 Loss
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Seattle Kraken, 4-3, in a Super Bowl Sunday matinee at the Wells Fargo Center. A quick start and a late push weren't good enough. The rest of the game was all Seattle. The Flyers finished a four-game homestand with a 1-2-1 record. The Flyers...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Philadelphia
Kraken recover from slow start and survive late push against to win 4-3 over the Flyers. Three times this season the Kraken have lost three consecutive games but never more than that and they kept that record intact with a win in Philly. After taking two quick penalties to open the game, Seattle steadied and then went on the attack scoring two goals to cement the first period they ended with a lead since starting this five-game road trip. The visitors played a dominant second and bent but didn't break in the third to secure a victory.
NHL
The Backcheck: The Anthony Cirelli game
The Tampa Bay Lightning opened a four-game road trip on Saturday afternoon with a big, 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center to sweep the season series. The Bolts entered this trip knowing they have to be better on the road, where Tampa Bay had a 12-12-0 record entering Saturday's contest. Behind a strong performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy and a three-point afternoon from Anthony Cirelli, the Lightning opened the trip with two points and did so in dramatic fashion.
NHL
Recap: Panarin's Four-Goal Night Snaps Canes' Win and Point Streaks
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' second "half" schedule opened on a sour note Saturday, losing to the New York Rangers by a score of 6-2. The Story. Combining the excitement of the Canes playing their first home game in 12 days with a sold-out crowd at PNC Arena, the energy and intensity of tonight's contest provided a big-game feel from the opening puck drop.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Third Period Push Not Enough to Pass Jets
Head coach Luke Richardson credits Jarred Tinordi's momentum change in the third period to help Chicago get on the board. The Blackhawks looked to earn their second straight win to finish off their back-to-back game nights but suffered their second loss this week to the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-1 final.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Lightning
COLORADO AVALANCHE (28-19-4) VS. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (34-16-2) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning again, this time in Ball Arena on Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. LAST TIME OUT. The Lightning took down the...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-18-5) at Flyers (22-22-10) | 10 a.m.
Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe for victories. When Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the first goal at Madison Square Garden Friday, the host New York Rangers had already tallied a four-spot. It marked Bjorkstrand's 10th goal of the season, making him the ninth Seattle player with double-digit goals. Fellow forward Brandon Tanev scored later in the game to make it 5-3 and became the 10th Kraken player to hit double-digits in goals. That now leads the NHL, with Boston and Vegas at nine apiece.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
The Buffalo Sabres return to action today for an afternoon tilt against the Calgary Flames. Faceoff is at 12:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now. The team will also celebrate Sabretooth's birthday today. Billy Buffalo, Moose, Buster...
NHL
Golden Knights pull away from Ducks with 5 goals in 3rd
LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights scored five goals in the third period of a 7-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. "The puck just went in (the third period)," Golden Knights forward William Carrier said. "We had a couple of good looks there. Even the power play hit the post and stuff. Couple of guys were due to score. We just came off the jump with the energy in the building. We wanted to make sure we came out and played well. Since the beginning of the year, it's been on and off here at home (15-13-0)."
NHL
How Stars' scoring has shifted throughout the season
The Stars' path has been a winding one this season, and yet they believe it has consistently been heading in the right direction. Tasked with helping create more scoring for a team who often seemed snakebit in recent years, Pete DeBoer and his coaching staff had the team tallying 3.88 goals per game in the first two months of the season, good for second in the NHL. Led by a red hot power play (30.0 percent) and buoyed by depth scoring from players like Mason Marchment (seven goals in the first 20 games), Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn, the Stars looked like a juggernaut.
NHL
Five storylines we're watching after the break
With the NHL All-Star break and ensuing bye week giving the St. Louis Blues 11 days off from game action, the team has had some important time away from the ice to rest their minds and bodies. They returned Saturday with an overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes, though surrenduring...
NHL
Karlsson has 3 points in Sharks win against Capitals
Erik Karlsson delivered a three-point performance in the Sharks' 4-1 victory against the Capitals. Karlsson has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past four games. He also has 55 assists this season, tying him with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for second in the NHL, behind Nikita Kucherov (57) of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Tarasenko makes impact quickly in Rangers debut after trade from Blues
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko didn't need much time to make an impact in his New York Rangers debut. The forward scored on his first shot at 2:49 of the first period in a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday, one day after he was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Bruins: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Boston and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center. Game 55: Dallas Stars (30-14-10, 70 points) vs. Boston Bruins (39-8-5, 83 points) When:...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs
The Blue Jackets dropped a 3-0 decision to the Maple Leafs on Friday night in Nationwide Arena, but this is one of the rare chances in the NHL where you can get revenge a night later. It's a home-and-home, back-to-back, as the teams flew to Canada after the game last night and will meet again in Toronto tonight.
NHL
Tarasenko scores in Rangers debut, helps defeat Kraken
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko scored in his New York Rangers debut, a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Tarasenko, acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, gave New York a 1-0 lead on his second shift at 2:49 of the first period off a feed from Artemi Panarin.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Devils vs. Wild
SAINT PAUL, Minn - Minnesota continues its homestand with a Saturday night matchup vs. New Jersey. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Jordan Greenway - Frederick Gaudreau - Marcus Foligno. Connor Dewar - Sam Steel - Mason Shaw. Defense. Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin...
