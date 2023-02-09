LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights scored five goals in the third period of a 7-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. "The puck just went in (the third period)," Golden Knights forward William Carrier said. "We had a couple of good looks there. Even the power play hit the post and stuff. Couple of guys were due to score. We just came off the jump with the energy in the building. We wanted to make sure we came out and played well. Since the beginning of the year, it's been on and off here at home (15-13-0)."

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO