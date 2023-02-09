ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

This Photography Museum is Shaped like a Giant SLR Camera

The Big Camera Photography Museum is an epic landmark in Western Australia that houses a huge camera collection; the life’s work of one man. Charles Wadley built the entrance of his photography museum to look like a 35mm SLR film camera that houses the largest collection of working cameras in the southern hemisphere.
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Lightning Striking Christ the Redeemer Statue

A photographer describes his photo of lightning striking the Christ the Redeemer Statue as a “dream come true.”. Fernando Braga captured the astonishing image of the iconic landmark in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 10. “Indescribable…Maybe, just unbelievable,” Braga tells PetaPixel. “Like a dream come true.”...
petapixel.com

Photographer Builds a 489-Megapixel, $160 DIY Scanner Camera

Last year, PetaPixel wrote about photographer Ryan Kojima who built a DIY medium format camera using the CCD sensor from an Epson flatbed scanner. The DIY scanner camera captures massive, detailed 514-megapixel photos. Kojima built his first scanner camera a decade ago, although he recently upgraded it to deliver even better performance.
petapixel.com

Controversial AI Program Generates Photorealistic Police Sketches

Two developers have created artificial intelligence (AI) software that generates photorealistic police sketches using DALL-E. Forensic Sketch AIrtist was made to cut down the time it takes to create a police sketch of a suspect. It was created at a Hackathon event in December 2022 and works by inputting facial features.
petapixel.com

Custom Polaroid-Style Instant Camera Uses E-Paper as Reusable ‘Film’

Photographer and e-paper fan Cameron Dowd has designed and produced a working Polaroid-like camera that records images on e-paper. As such, the “film” can be used over and over again. In the full documentation uploaded to and shared by Hackaday, Dowd explains that his interest in e-paper —...
petapixel.com

Visual Anthropologist Captures the Beautiful Complexity of Planet Earth

When words fail to tell the story of the enigmatic expanse of our planet, photographer Aya Okawa’s photos provide viewers with captivating tales of wonder and robust expression. Harnessing the power of imagery to deepen understanding of civilizations and cultures, Okawa’s storytelling seeks to highlight abstract patterns, various transformations...
petapixel.com

Asteroid Explodes Over the European Night Sky, Astonishing Eyewitnesses

A small asteroid lit up the skies of England and France exploding into a fireball as it fell into Earth’s atmosphere. The alarm was raised by the Konkoly Observatory in Budapest, Hungary at 23:00 local time and made its dazzling appearance at 03:00. Dramatic footage of the meteoroid was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy