A juicy new book explores the cultural history of the backside
In "Butts: A Backstory," journalist Heather Radke addresses how big of a role our rears play not just in our relationships with our bodies, but in the cultural, social and gender-specific experiences that define womanhood.
The Time John Bonham Impulsively Paid $85,000 Cash for a Car to Embarrass the Salesman
John Bonham once impulsively paid $85,000 cash on a luxury car just to shut up a snobby salesman.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
American Muscle Car Terrorizes Australian Neighborhood
This isn’t going to be good for international relations…. “A beast of a car” – that’s how a local reporter characterized a Pontiac Trans Am after it terrorized an Australian neighborhood before crashing. Of course as we all know American muscle cars are horribly dangerous and absolutely drive themselves, absolving the person who may or may not have been behind the wheel of all responsibility. Sadly, the so-called driver in this incident had to be carted off on a stretcher with a neck brace attached, all thanks to the assault muscle car’s reckless behavior.
Hypebae
Self-Portrait Debuts SS23 Campaign Starring Gigi Hadid
London-based label Self-Portrait has debuted its newest campaign for the Spring/Summer 2023 season featuring Gigi Hadid. The visuals, shot by Tyrone Lebon in New York City, reflect creative director Han Chong’s focus on individuality and confidence. Hadid is spotted throughout the Big Apple, wearing highlight pieces from the label’s latest collection. The star is seen in an embellished chain mesh dress with encrusted straps, as well as a sparkly cardigan and skirt set in green. Hadid additionally dons a pink body-hugging dress and a cropped tweed top paired with a maxi-length skirt.
petapixel.com
Controversial AI Program Generates Photorealistic Police Sketches
Two developers have created artificial intelligence (AI) software that generates photorealistic police sketches using DALL-E. Forensic Sketch AIrtist was made to cut down the time it takes to create a police sketch of a suspect. It was created at a Hackathon event in December 2022 and works by inputting facial features.
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Lightning Striking Christ the Redeemer Statue
A photographer describes his photo of lightning striking the Christ the Redeemer Statue as a “dream come true.”. Fernando Braga captured the astonishing image of the iconic landmark in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 10. “Indescribable…Maybe, just unbelievable,” Braga tells PetaPixel. “Like a dream come true.”...
Dion Lee RTW Fall 2023
Dion Lee’s Friday night runway show might’ve started more than 45 minutes late, but it was well worth the wait. The designer is a master at juxtaposing aggression with beauty, or rather a tension between subversive sexuality and sensuality, and he did so again with a fall collection that riffed on “second skin” with shownotes calling out the words “snake, serpent, scale, reptile, shedding, unraveling, ouroboros, etc.”
Vice
Anna Bolina is the designer challenging us to be better than basic
In an abandoned storefront under the guise of a full moon, Anna Bolina, heralded as the “downtown Donatella” staged her SS23 runway show in New York. The 29-year-old designer has quickly become a favourite amongst the IYKYK-crowd for her aggressively sexual and artfully-marred garments, but also for the ways in which she is her brand. Models were sent down the runway clutching pull-cords secured to gown-like silhouettes, which melted off legs into plastic stockings. Sauntering in clear, six-inch heels, their foot-long hair extensions swished like banners behind their bodies, revealed through cut-outs that taunted and invited. As the bass pumped through the room, the off-calendar show blurred the lines between brand and personhood, performance and reality; while other brands aspire to world-build, Anna Bolina is just living her life.
globalspec.com
Watch the fastest, and first electric, Corvette ever engineered
Chevrolet is marking the 70th anniversary of the Corvette with the debut of an electrified version of the signature brand. The new E-Ray pairs 495 hp 6.2 liter LT2 small block V8 engine to power the rear axle with a 160 hp electric motor to drive the front wheels in a high-performance electrified all-wheel-drive layout. A lightweight lithium-ion 12 V battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting and braking, as well as during normal driving. The V8 automatically kicks in once the battery is drained, the driver exceeds 45 mph or more torque is required.
Watch: This Bonkers Shark-Shaped Sub Is Ready for High-Speed Adventures Above and Below the Water
The Jet Shark’s name really says it all. The bonkers new submersible, which is the brainchild of Rob Innes, has the body of a shark and the power of a jetboat. The vessel is based on the Seabreacher watercraft that was released a decade ago, but it’s significantly larger than its predecessor. As the designers put it, if the Seabreacher was a nimble race car, the Jet Shark is a luxury GT. The spacious, air-conditioned cockpit is fitted with four cushioned seats and twin piloting controls. The two large gullwing doors can be left open if you’re after a little leisurely alfresco...
petapixel.com
Photographer Builds a 489-Megapixel, $160 DIY Scanner Camera
Last year, PetaPixel wrote about photographer Ryan Kojima who built a DIY medium format camera using the CCD sensor from an Epson flatbed scanner. The DIY scanner camera captures massive, detailed 514-megapixel photos. Kojima built his first scanner camera a decade ago, although he recently upgraded it to deliver even better performance.
Vice
The 60s photographer who redefined fashion imagery
Photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri was just eight years old when Italy surrendered to the Allies in 1943, just months after fascist leader Benito Mussolini was deposed by his own party. The dictator, who would meet his brutal demise two years later, had dragged the nation into a disastrous war it did not want to fight, resulting in a series of defeats that reduced the country to ruins, the likes of which rivalled what remained of Caesar’s empire.
This Forgotten British Motorcycle Was One Of Steve McQueen's Favorites
Steve McQueen is an icon to car and motorcycle fans worldwide. He collected some of the finest racing hardware of his day, helped give the '68 Mustang the legendary status it deserved, and of course, loved motorcycles. In fact, McQueen was famous for talking filmmakers into working his hobby into their stories, pushing for a motorcycle sequence in "The Great Escape," among others.
jalopyjournal.com
Satan’s Chariot
Coolest show car name… EVER… “Satan’s Chariot” was a 1927 Ford roadster built and owned by Wayne Kleb in the early 1960’s. He started with a 1934 Ford frame, threw the roadster body on, and then just sort of let the chips fall where they may so long as they were influenced by the cars Wayne saw in his favorite magazines of the time. The result is a pretty wild “show rod” that went through many a transformation.
a-z-animals.com
Wild Video Captures a Black Bear Whipping Nunchucks Like a Ninja Master
Wild Video Captures a Black Bear Whipping Nunchucks Like a Ninja Master. Check this bear out! He’s swinging what look like nunchucks around like he’s a martial arts expert. Zoos try hard to give animals plenty of objects for enrichment and this bear is clearly enjoying what has been left in the enclosure!
petapixel.com
Custom Polaroid-Style Instant Camera Uses E-Paper as Reusable ‘Film’
Photographer and e-paper fan Cameron Dowd has designed and produced a working Polaroid-like camera that records images on e-paper. As such, the “film” can be used over and over again. In the full documentation uploaded to and shared by Hackaday, Dowd explains that his interest in e-paper —...
petapixel.com
Visual Anthropologist Captures the Beautiful Complexity of Planet Earth
When words fail to tell the story of the enigmatic expanse of our planet, photographer Aya Okawa’s photos provide viewers with captivating tales of wonder and robust expression. Harnessing the power of imagery to deepen understanding of civilizations and cultures, Okawa’s storytelling seeks to highlight abstract patterns, various transformations...
