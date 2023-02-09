ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza

By Jason Hall
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Okrr4_0kiCffNp00
Photo: Getty Images

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Alabama .

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state , which included Slice Stone Pizza and Brew as the top choice for Alabama.

"Soul food is, well, the soul of the South," Reader's Digest 's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Three Birmingham brothers (and the founders of Slice) decided to apply that down-home cooking style to pizza with their aptly named “Soul Pie”—it’s topped with an irresistible sausage, black-eyed peas, turnip greens, red onion, and Pepperjack cheese. They even have a take-home pizza kit, so you can make your own pie."

Reader's Digest 's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Slice Stone Pizza and Brew
  2. Alaska- Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria
  3. Arizona- Pizzeria Bianco
  4. Arkansas- Iriana's Pizza
  5. California- Cheese Board Pizza
  6. Colorado- Blue Pan Pizza
  7. Connecticut- Frank Pepe Pizzeria
  8. Delaware- Grotto Pizza
  9. Florida- Steve's Pizza
  10. Georgia- Antico Pizza Napoletana
  11. Hawaii- Sophie's Gourmet Hawaiian Pizzeria
  12. Idaho- They Wylder
  13. Illinois- Giordano's
  14. Indiana- Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza
  15. Iowa- Great Plains Sauce & Dough Co.
  16. Kansas- Picasso's Pizzeria
  17. Kentucky- Impellizzeri's Pizza
  18. Louisiana- Pizza Domenica
  19. Maine- OTTO Pizza
  20. Maryland- Joe Squared Pizza
  21. Massachusetts- Area Four
  22. Michigan- Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen
  23. Minnesota- Pizzeria Lola
  24. Mississippi- Square Pizza
  25. Missouri- Pi Pizzeria
  26. Montana- Eugene's Pizza
  27. Nebraska- Yiayia's Pizza and Beer
  28. Nevada- Pizza Rock
  29. New Hampshire- Alley Cat Pizzeria
  30. New Jersey- Brooklyn Square Pizza
  31. New Mexico- Giovanni's Pizza
  32. New York- Grimaldi's Pizzeria
  33. North Carolina- Lilly's Pizza
  34. North Dakota- Blackbird Woodfire
  35. Ohio- Crust
  36. Oklahoma- Empire Slice House
  37. Oregon- Sizzle Pie
  38. Pennsylvania- Earth Bread + Brewery
  39. Rhode Island- D. Palmieri's Bakery
  40. South Carolina- Village Idiot
  41. South Dakota- Dough Trader Pizza Company
  42. Tennessee- Big Ed's Pizza
  43. Texas- Big Lou's Pizza
  44. Utah- Settebello Pizzeria
  45. Vermont- Piecasso Pizzeria
  46. Virginia- Bottoms Up Pizza
  47. Washington- Serious Pie
  48. West Virginia- Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar
  49. Wisconsin- Harry's Prohibition Bistro
  50. Wyoming- Pinky G's Pizzeria

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
american-rails.com

Alabama Scenic Dinner Train Rides (2023)

There is currently only one excursion hosting dinner train experiences in Alabama, the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum located in Calera. More information about their trips may be found below. Historically, the state was served primarily by two railroads, the Southern Railway and Louisville & Nashville. Both were very well...
ALABAMA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Chloe Vincente Leaving CBS 42: Where Is the Alabama Reporter Going?

Chloe Vincente has been an investigative reporter for Alabama residents for two years but is already a special part of the local community. But now, the skilled journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Chloe Vincente is leaving CBS 42 in February 2022 for a new opportunity. Naturally, WIAT-TV viewers want to know where she is heading next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will stay in Birmingham or is leaving the city. Find out what Chloe Vincente said about her departure from CBS 42 here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
OnlyInYourState

The Tunnel Trail In Alabama That Will Take You On An Unforgettable Adventure

When it comes to hiking trails, Alabama doesn’t disappoint! The Yellowhammer State is filled with all kinds of hiking trails, including some that are quite unique. One of the most unique trails is the Twilight Tunnel and Hidden Valley Loop in Hurricane Creek Park. To learn about Hurricane Creek Park and this tunnel trail in Alabama, take a look below.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama city ranked as best bargain spot to say “I do!”

Engaged Alabamians wanting more bang for their buck should consider Birmingham for their wedding destination. A recent ranking by the financial website WalletHub looked at the top cities in the US to tie the knot in. The Magic City ranked best in Alabama and near the top of overall cities in the country. Over one-hundred-and-eighty cities were compared across twenty-six key indicators. Birmingham ranked in the top twenty-five cities for low overall wedding cost and at thirty-fourth overall. Jill Gonzalez is an analyst for WalletHub. She says that low wedding cost is increasingly important in the post-pandemic world.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
April Killian

Two Strange Haunted Roads In Alabama Where Gravity Doesn't Exist

Gravity is not something we think about every waking hour - but it's there, nonetheless, and permeates everything we know and do on this earth. Space.com defines it as this: "Gravity is one of the universe's fundamental forces and dominates every moment of our conscious experience." But what if I told you that we have two locations in Alabama where gravity, as we know it, seems to be nonexistent? Places were the laws of physics and gravity are completely broken. Places where automobiles seem to roll uphill. We do have these two places...and both are said to be haunted. What could cause this phenomenon? Magnetic anomalies? Ghosts? A portal that will send you to a kudzu field in Mississippi? Read along and find out exactly what is going on and check out the videos. Strange indeed!
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Future of Alabama's rural hospitals uncertain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new report finds nearly half of Alabama's rural hospitals are in danger of closing. According to data collected by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, 25 of Alabama's 52 rural hospitals are in danger closing. 16 of those are in immediate danger of closing. The study cites persistent financial losses on patient services as one of the main reasons. The report also finds hospitals don't have sufficient assets in place to off-set those losses.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

These Tiny Home Weekend Rentals Can Only Be Found In North Alabama!

I'll say it again: Alabama is a unique state with unique people and our southern hospitality is second to none! Take a look at these wonderfully unique tiny home vacation rentals that can only be found in North Alabama. Whether you want a weekend away or a lengthy vacation, these spots are definitely worth considering! You'll soon understand why our state is called "Alabama The Beautiful."
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

A Couple Transforms A Family Farm To Bring Picturesque Tulips To Alabama

“When I was a boy, my dad would take me to visit Colonial Williamsburg to see the gardens full of tulips. I was immediately drawn to them,” says Seth Hubert, who owns Hubert Family Farms in New Market, Alabama, with his wife, Kaylee. Seth’s early interest in agriculture was hardly surprising given his roots. As a child, he watched his dad sow cotton and other row crops on the same land that his great-great-grandfather had farmed in the 1800s. Seth would confidently tell anyone who asked that he, too, wanted to be a farmer when he grew up. “I never thought that I would do anything else,” he recalls. “But then sometimes things happen, and you get thrown a curveball in life.”
NEW MARKET, AL
bestthingsal.com

10 Best Rainy Day Activities in Alabama

Alabama has so much beautiful natural landscape to explore, but when it’s raining cats and dogs, outdoor activities aren’t really an option. From the interactive exhibits at McWane Science Center to the indoor swimming pool at the Opelika SportsPlex, check out these 10 best rainy day activities in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Reflector

Gov. Kay Ivey’s open records order shows the awful state of Alabama’s public information law

Last year I got myself several cashier’s checks, all written out to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The background: At the Montgomery Advertiser, we wanted to know what happened during the first of three botched executions in the state. To get that process started, you have to pay a cover. It’s not a charge for […] The post Gov. Kay Ivey’s open records order shows the awful state of Alabama’s public information law appeared first on Alabama Reflector.
ALABAMA STATE
Yellowhammer News

Yea Alabama unveiled as official University of Alabama NIL entity

Yea Alabama, the official name, image and likeness (NIL) entity of the University of Alabama, will serve as the gateway to link fans, donors and businesses with Crimson Tide student-athletes to facilitate NIL opportunities, university officials announced Thursday. “Yea Alabama’s approach is both cutting edge and sustainable in an ever-changing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Alabama With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Do you love Italian food? What about burgers? If you answered “yes” to both, you’re in luck because we’ve found a restaurant here in Alabama that surprisingly sells both. This restaurant is Roma Cafe. To learn all about this Italian restaurant in Alabama that sells delicious burgers, take a look below.
MOBILE, AL
OnlyInYourState

There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City

There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
923
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Birmingham's #1 for New Country

 https://1025thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy