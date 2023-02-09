This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Alabama .
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state , which included Slice Stone Pizza and Brew as the top choice for Alabama.
"Soul food is, well, the soul of the South," Reader's Digest 's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Three Birmingham brothers (and the founders of Slice) decided to apply that down-home cooking style to pizza with their aptly named “Soul Pie”—it’s topped with an irresistible sausage, black-eyed peas, turnip greens, red onion, and Pepperjack cheese. They even have a take-home pizza kit, so you can make your own pie."
Reader's Digest 's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Slice Stone Pizza and Brew
- Alaska- Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria
- Arizona- Pizzeria Bianco
- Arkansas- Iriana's Pizza
- California- Cheese Board Pizza
- Colorado- Blue Pan Pizza
- Connecticut- Frank Pepe Pizzeria
- Delaware- Grotto Pizza
- Florida- Steve's Pizza
- Georgia- Antico Pizza Napoletana
- Hawaii- Sophie's Gourmet Hawaiian Pizzeria
- Idaho- They Wylder
- Illinois- Giordano's
- Indiana- Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza
- Iowa- Great Plains Sauce & Dough Co.
- Kansas- Picasso's Pizzeria
- Kentucky- Impellizzeri's Pizza
- Louisiana- Pizza Domenica
- Maine- OTTO Pizza
- Maryland- Joe Squared Pizza
- Massachusetts- Area Four
- Michigan- Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen
- Minnesota- Pizzeria Lola
- Mississippi- Square Pizza
- Missouri- Pi Pizzeria
- Montana- Eugene's Pizza
- Nebraska- Yiayia's Pizza and Beer
- Nevada- Pizza Rock
- New Hampshire- Alley Cat Pizzeria
- New Jersey- Brooklyn Square Pizza
- New Mexico- Giovanni's Pizza
- New York- Grimaldi's Pizzeria
- North Carolina- Lilly's Pizza
- North Dakota- Blackbird Woodfire
- Ohio- Crust
- Oklahoma- Empire Slice House
- Oregon- Sizzle Pie
- Pennsylvania- Earth Bread + Brewery
- Rhode Island- D. Palmieri's Bakery
- South Carolina- Village Idiot
- South Dakota- Dough Trader Pizza Company
- Tennessee- Big Ed's Pizza
- Texas- Big Lou's Pizza
- Utah- Settebello Pizzeria
- Vermont- Piecasso Pizzeria
- Virginia- Bottoms Up Pizza
- Washington- Serious Pie
- West Virginia- Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar
- Wisconsin- Harry's Prohibition Bistro
- Wyoming- Pinky G's Pizzeria
Comments / 3