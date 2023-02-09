This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza

Photo: Getty Images

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Alabama .

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state , which included Slice Stone Pizza and Brew as the top choice for Alabama.

"Soul food is, well, the soul of the South," Reader's Digest 's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "Three Birmingham brothers (and the founders of Slice) decided to apply that down-home cooking style to pizza with their aptly named “Soul Pie”—it’s topped with an irresistible sausage, black-eyed peas, turnip greens, red onion, and Pepperjack cheese. They even have a take-home pizza kit, so you can make your own pie."

Reader's Digest 's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below: