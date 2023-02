WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Hartford women's basketball team cruised to its second victory of the season and first win at home, downing Villa Maria 84-31 on Sunday afternoon. The Hawks move to 2-22 overall, while the Vikings dip to 8-7 on the year. HARTFORD 84, VILLA MARIA 31.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO