ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Louisville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Louisville @ Miami (Fla.) Current Records: Louisville 3-21; Miami (Fla.) 19-5 The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a matchup against the #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Jan. 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Cardinals will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Watsco Center at 7 p.m. ET. Miami (Fla.) will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Astros' Matt Gage: Claimed off waivers by Houston

Gage was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday. The Astros had an opening on their 40-man roster, and Gage fills that spot. The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after Toronto at the end of January to make room for Chad Green after his two-year, $8.5 million deal became official. Gage posted a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings with Toronto, and also had a 2.34 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo in those 40 appearances. He'll have a chance to win one of the final spots in the Houston bullpen during the Grapefruit League.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Twista Teases Beyoncé Collaboration Following ‘Cuff It (Wetter Remix)’

Twista has been on his fair share of classic remixes over the years, and he’s now revealed he’s working on his own version of Beyoncé‘s “Cuff It.”. On Friday (February 3), Bey released an official remix to the track backed by Twista’s “Wetter” instrumental — making it the latest drop from her award-winning new album, Renaissance.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy