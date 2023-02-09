ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky vs. Georgia prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 best bets from proven model

The Kentucky Wildcats will look for the regular-season sweep over the Georgia Bulldogs when they meet in a key SEC matchup on Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Wildcats (16-8, 7-4), tied for fourth in the conference standings, defeated Georgia 85-71 on Jan. 17. Kentucky has owned the series, and are 131-27 all-time against the Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7). Georgia, tied for 10th in the conference, has had a lot of success at home, winning 11 of 13 games in Athens.
Gary Payton II injury update: Warriors hope reacquired guard can return from core issue before playoffs

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will miss time due to the core muscle injury he dealt with as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, but for now, it does not appear as though it will be as much time as previously believed. According to Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Payton will be re-evaluated in one month, and the team hopes to have him back on the floor before the postseason begins in April.
College basketball rankings: Alabama rises to top spot in latest Coaches Poll, narrowly edging No. 2 Houston

Alabama on Monday took over the No. 1 spot in the updated Coaches Poll after doing the same in the AP Top 25 poll, earning 15 of the 32 first-place votes cast this week in narrowly edging out Houston. The Crimson Tide displaced Purdue at the top of the poll after it clung to the top spot for three weeks, with Purdue falling Sunday at Northwestern moving it to No. 3 in the latest rankings.
Bracketology: Purdue holds on to No. 1 overall seed ahead of Alabama despite loss to Northwestern

Six of the top 15 teams and ten of the top 25 in Friday's bracket lost this weekend. That has caused a bit of a shakeup near the top of the bracket. Not at the very top of the bracket however, Purdue is still the overall No. 1 despite blowing a late lead in a loss at Northwestern on Sunday. The Boilermakers will not hold that spot much longer though if they do not figure out how to take care of the ball. Double-digit turnovers in the first half at Indiana and the second half against the Wildcats cost them those games. Purdue has turned it over at least 16 times in three straight games. They are at Maryland on Thursday, which forced 15 Boilermaker turnovers in a three-point loss at Mackey Arena last month.
Astros' Matt Gage: Claimed off waivers by Houston

Gage was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday. The Astros had an opening on their 40-man roster, and Gage fills that spot. The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after Toronto at the end of January to make room for Chad Green after his two-year, $8.5 million deal became official. Gage posted a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings with Toronto, and also had a 2.34 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo in those 40 appearances. He'll have a chance to win one of the final spots in the Houston bullpen during the Grapefruit League.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday

McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks, Nets move in opposite directions; Bucks stay No. 1, but Celtics, Cavs close

Whoever said "the more things change, the more they stay the same" clearly doesn't watch NBA basketball. The changes brought on by a frenzied period leading up to Thursday's trade deadline have drastically altered the league's landscape, with the Phoenix Suns catapulting to the top of the championship odds by acquiring two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
NFL’s plan is for the roof to remain open at State Farm Stadium

The retractable roof at State Farm Stadium is open, and it will remain open for kickoff. “Yes, the plan is for the roof to remain open for #SB57,” NFL vice president for communication Brian McCarthy tweeted. The current temperature in Glendale is 76 degrees under partly cloudy skies and...
