Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robins and Blue Jays Don't Signal the Arrival of Spring Here, But The Sounds of Other Birds WillDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Why Atlanta is a Thriving Hub for Business and InvestmentInformed InsightAtlanta, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Related
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas Tech vs. Texas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the #5 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at United Supermarkets Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Texas Tech was able to grind out a...
CBS Sports
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo files three trademarks, including 'Stay Fr34ky'
Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure that no one can take advantage of his well-known moniker "The Greek Freak." According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, the Milwaukee Bucks star has filed three separate trademarks that are related to his "Greek Freak" nickname, including "Stay Fr34ky." Of course, "Stay Fr34ky" is a...
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook expected to join Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat if buyout happens, per report
When the Lakers sent Russell Westbrook to Utah before the trade deadline, it was never expected that he would stay there. He hasn't officially been bought out by the Jazz yet, but the expectation is that he will be soon, and when that happens, the indication that he will join either the Chicago Bulls or the Miami Heat.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: NBC Sports Philadelphia host calls James Bradberry holding penalty 'bulls---' live on air
The Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in dramatic fashion. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker booted a 27-yard field goal with just eight seconds left to lift his team to victory, but the finish wasn't without some controversy. On a key third...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Rickie Fowler sinks hole-in-one at 2023 Phoenix Open, sending crowd into frenzy
Rickie Fowler sent the Scottsdale, Arizona, faithful into an uproar when he made an ace in Sunday's final round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. On the outskirts of contention to begin Round 4, Fowler utilized his hole-in-one on the par-3 7th to push his name back onto the first page of the leaderboard.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Georgia prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 11 best bets from proven model
The Kentucky Wildcats will look for the regular-season sweep over the Georgia Bulldogs when they meet in a key SEC matchup on Saturday in Athens, Ga. The Wildcats (16-8, 7-4), tied for fourth in the conference standings, defeated Georgia 85-71 on Jan. 17. Kentucky has owned the series, and are 131-27 all-time against the Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7). Georgia, tied for 10th in the conference, has had a lot of success at home, winning 11 of 13 games in Athens.
CBS Sports
Gary Payton II injury update: Warriors hope reacquired guard can return from core issue before playoffs
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will miss time due to the core muscle injury he dealt with as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, but for now, it does not appear as though it will be as much time as previously believed. According to Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Payton will be re-evaluated in one month, and the team hopes to have him back on the floor before the postseason begins in April.
CBS Sports
A look at every Super Bowl score, MVP in NFL history: Patrick Mahomes joins list of repeat winners
Patrick Mahomes won his second league MVP award on Thursday, and has made more NFL history on Sunday night. Already the first player to win league and Super Bowl MVP before his 25th birthday, the Chiefs' quarterback has joined a select group of players by winning MVP of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won 38-35 over the Eagles.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama rises to top spot in latest Coaches Poll, narrowly edging No. 2 Houston
Alabama on Monday took over the No. 1 spot in the updated Coaches Poll after doing the same in the AP Top 25 poll, earning 15 of the 32 first-place votes cast this week in narrowly edging out Houston. The Crimson Tide displaced Purdue at the top of the poll after it clung to the top spot for three weeks, with Purdue falling Sunday at Northwestern moving it to No. 3 in the latest rankings.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl time: Date, location, how to watch, TV channel, live streaming for Super Bowl LVII
We've been waiting for it all year, and it's almost here. The most thrilling game of the NFL season will kick off on Sunday. There's a good reason why each year the Super Bowl is the most watched television program in the United States. Not only are the matchups typically great, but the pregame and halftime performances are epic pop-culture moments.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Purdue holds on to No. 1 overall seed ahead of Alabama despite loss to Northwestern
Six of the top 15 teams and ten of the top 25 in Friday's bracket lost this weekend. That has caused a bit of a shakeup near the top of the bracket. Not at the very top of the bracket however, Purdue is still the overall No. 1 despite blowing a late lead in a loss at Northwestern on Sunday. The Boilermakers will not hold that spot much longer though if they do not figure out how to take care of the ball. Double-digit turnovers in the first half at Indiana and the second half against the Wildcats cost them those games. Purdue has turned it over at least 16 times in three straight games. They are at Maryland on Thursday, which forced 15 Boilermaker turnovers in a three-point loss at Mackey Arena last month.
CBS Sports
Astros' Matt Gage: Claimed off waivers by Houston
Gage was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday. The Astros had an opening on their 40-man roster, and Gage fills that spot. The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after Toronto at the end of January to make room for Chad Green after his two-year, $8.5 million deal became official. Gage posted a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings with Toronto, and also had a 2.34 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo in those 40 appearances. He'll have a chance to win one of the final spots in the Houston bullpen during the Grapefruit League.
CBS Sports
Bracketology Bubble Watch: Michigan State has chance for Quad-1 win, Memphis can't afford more bad losses
There were a lot of bad results for teams on the bubble this weekend. The good news is that the NCAA Tournament will still have 68 teams, so you cannot overreact to one loss four weeks away from Selection Sunday. Every team that lost this weekend is not necessarily irrevocably out of the field.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday
McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes silencing the Eagles defense -- not a flag -- decided the Super Bowl, plus ranking commercials
Good morning to everyone but especially to... Sometimes, when Patrick Mahomes is cooking up something magical, you can feel it in the air. An escape act here, a quick completion there, a perfect shot downfield or a big scramble. You feel like it's only a matter of time. Sometimes numbers can't qualify it.
CBS Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks, Nets move in opposite directions; Bucks stay No. 1, but Celtics, Cavs close
Whoever said "the more things change, the more they stay the same" clearly doesn't watch NBA basketball. The changes brought on by a frenzied period leading up to Thursday's trade deadline have drastically altered the league's landscape, with the Phoenix Suns catapulting to the top of the championship odds by acquiring two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings, grades: UCLA earns rare 'A+', Kentucky an 'F' on weekly report card
It's Sunday, folks, which means it's time for our weekly report card grading some of the best -- and worst -- teams from the week that was in college basketball. Get your pen and paper, because class is officially in session and I've run out of patience for some underachievers.
NBC Sports
NFL’s plan is for the roof to remain open at State Farm Stadium
The retractable roof at State Farm Stadium is open, and it will remain open for kickoff. “Yes, the plan is for the roof to remain open for #SB57,” NFL vice president for communication Brian McCarthy tweeted. The current temperature in Glendale is 76 degrees under partly cloudy skies and...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Hasson Reddick opens up on turf problems: 'It was the worst field that I've ever played on'
GLENDALE, Arizona -- Haason Reddick wasn't making any excuses regarding the playing surface in Super Bowl LVII, but it was fair for the Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher to vent his frustration. Reddick didn't record a sack in the Super Bowl, but he did have seven pressures for an Eagles pass...
Comments / 0