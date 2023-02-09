Six of the top 15 teams and ten of the top 25 in Friday's bracket lost this weekend. That has caused a bit of a shakeup near the top of the bracket. Not at the very top of the bracket however, Purdue is still the overall No. 1 despite blowing a late lead in a loss at Northwestern on Sunday. The Boilermakers will not hold that spot much longer though if they do not figure out how to take care of the ball. Double-digit turnovers in the first half at Indiana and the second half against the Wildcats cost them those games. Purdue has turned it over at least 16 times in three straight games. They are at Maryland on Thursday, which forced 15 Boilermaker turnovers in a three-point loss at Mackey Arena last month.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO