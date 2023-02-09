The Brooklyn Nets (33-23) and New York Knicks (31-27) meet Monday at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Nets vs. Knicks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nets failed to cover the spread as...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO