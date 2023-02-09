ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

This Restaurant Serves Connecticut's Best Pizza

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A New Haven restaurant is being credited for having the best pizza in Connecticut .

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every U.S. state , which included Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Clams are a delicacy along the Connecticut coastline, so it only makes sense to eat them with everything—including pizza," Reader's Digest 's Amanda Tarlton wrote. "At Frank Pepe’s in New Haven (voted the #1 Pizza in America by The Daily Meal for several years straight), try the famous white clam pizza, which includes freshly shucked littleneck clams, olive oil, garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese."

Reader's Digest 's full list of the best pizza in every state is included below:

christopher0203
4d ago

Reader's Digest fizzled out in the 90s. Stop repeating what everyone's else says about Pepe's, with the clam pie. Talk about how long the wait time to get a table or to get your pie is.

Nick Givens
3d ago

anniellos in East haven is much better....as a new haven local, it's easy to say frank pepe pizza is not good. burnt and oil

NEWINGTON, CT
