Sun Prairie, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Beaver Dam police pursuit, driver found dead in car

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A driver was found dead in their vehicle after a pursuit by Beaver Dam police Sunday, Feb. 12. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the DOJ, around 3:30 p.m., police learned of a domestic disturbance and located the vehicle...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Car flipped upside down in Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A car flipped completely in Fitchburg on Sunday night. The accident is in near Cahill Main and Fish Hatchery Road. There is a large police presence and roads are blocked off. Fitchburg Police Department confirmed the incident with NBC15 around 8:10 p.m. but did not give any...
FITCHBURG, WI
wlip.com

Zion Police Announce Second Arrest in 2018 Murder

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a murder arrest, several years after the killing took place. Officials say Kaleah Beville was killed, and two others were injured in a February 2018 home invasion and murder. One suspect, identified as Zavian Wells was arrested a few days after the incident, and remains in the Lake County Jail awaiting an April jury trial. Police say in early January of this year, they were able to identify Tracy Davis Jr. as a second suspect in the murder. He was taken into custody near Minneapolis, Minnesota. Davis was then turned over to Lake County authorities this month and is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond. Authorities say two additional suspects could face charges in the case, but they have not been identified at this point.
ZION, IL
wlip.com

Kenosha Woman Arrested in Fatal 2020 Lake County Crash

WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman has been arrested on a warrant that was issued for a Waukegan crash that took place over two years ago. Noelia Guillen-Vega was reportedly drunk behind the wheel in August of 2020, when she hit another vehicle along Lewis Avenue, killing her 22-year-old passenger, and injuring herself, and the driver of the other vehicle.
WAUKEGAN, IL
wlip.com

Man Arrested After Late Saturday Police Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect was arrested following a police chase late Saturday night. A 21 year old Waukegan man allegedly fled from a traffic stop near Green Bay Road and Highway 50 around 11:40 PM at a high rate of speed. A chase ensued that ended with the suspect...
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot father in head, sentenced to 13 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting his father in the head, killing him, in January 2022. Rayshawn Perkins, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in November 2022. He was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide. In addition to prison, Perkins...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

A town of Bristol woman is out $3,500 after she was victimized by a telephone scammer claiming to be a Sun Prairie Police Officer. According to a Feb. 9 county news release, the thief claimed the victim had been subpoenaed and she needed to pay him, or she would be charged with a crime. The woman initially paid the scammer over $7,000 through the two different money transfer apps.
BRISTOL, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

MADISON, WI
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Janesville police searching for law enforcement impersonator

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville residents should be on the look out for a man driving a black Hummer posing as a law enforcement officer, local police said Thursday. Authorities said they were first alerted to the impersonator after a woman reported he tried to stop her while she was driving on the city's southside around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
JANESVILLE, WI

