FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam police pursuit, driver found dead in car
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A driver was found dead in their vehicle after a pursuit by Beaver Dam police Sunday, Feb. 12. The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the DOJ, around 3:30 p.m., police learned of a domestic disturbance and located the vehicle...
Police: Rockford woman slammed car into another woman after fight
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Danielle Eskilson, 23, after she allegedly hit another woman with her car after a fight. According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of 11th Street around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday morning for a woman hit by a vehicle. Witnesses said a fight took place […]
nbc15.com
Car flipped upside down in Fitchburg
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A car flipped completely in Fitchburg on Sunday night. The accident is in near Cahill Main and Fish Hatchery Road. There is a large police presence and roads are blocked off. Fitchburg Police Department confirmed the incident with NBC15 around 8:10 p.m. but did not give any...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbery suspect found hiding in shelter bathroom, spit in officer’s face
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect in a southern Wisconsin bank robbery case was taken into custody after hiding in a local shelter’s bathroom and spitting in an officer’s face. According to the Madison Police Department, the apprehension happened on February 4 around 12:05 p.m. when a...
Jehovah’s Witness shot dead in Rockford, suspect at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said that 54-year-old Miguel Perez was canvassing neighborhoods with his family for the Jehovah’s Witnesses when he was shot dead Saturday morning. According to police, Perez was waiting in his car while his family members were going door to door in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue around 11:46 […]
Rockford man guilty of selling fentanyl in overdose death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rashaun Octavius Jefferson, 29, has been found guilty of providing fentanyl to a man who later died of a drug overdose. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Loves Park Police were called to an apartment in the 6100 block of Park Ridge Road on November 16th, 2021, and found […]
wlip.com
Zion Police Announce Second Arrest in 2018 Murder
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a murder arrest, several years after the killing took place. Officials say Kaleah Beville was killed, and two others were injured in a February 2018 home invasion and murder. One suspect, identified as Zavian Wells was arrested a few days after the incident, and remains in the Lake County Jail awaiting an April jury trial. Police say in early January of this year, they were able to identify Tracy Davis Jr. as a second suspect in the murder. He was taken into custody near Minneapolis, Minnesota. Davis was then turned over to Lake County authorities this month and is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond. Authorities say two additional suspects could face charges in the case, but they have not been identified at this point.
wlip.com
Kenosha Woman Arrested in Fatal 2020 Lake County Crash
WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman has been arrested on a warrant that was issued for a Waukegan crash that took place over two years ago. Noelia Guillen-Vega was reportedly drunk behind the wheel in August of 2020, when she hit another vehicle along Lewis Avenue, killing her 22-year-old passenger, and injuring herself, and the driver of the other vehicle.
wlip.com
Man Arrested After Late Saturday Police Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect was arrested following a police chase late Saturday night. A 21 year old Waukegan man allegedly fled from a traffic stop near Green Bay Road and Highway 50 around 11:40 PM at a high rate of speed. A chase ensued that ended with the suspect...
Channel 3000
Janesville police investigating after vehicle struck by gunfire
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police are investigating after they said a vehicle was struck by gunfire Saturday night. Officers were called to the area of W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.
Wisconsin School Being Sued For Officer Using Neck Restraint On Student
School Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha, Wisconsin on March 4 when he went into the school cafeteria to break up a fight. The officer was able to separate the two students when he got in a scuffle with one of the girls who is 12 years old.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot father in head, sentenced to 13 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting his father in the head, killing him, in January 2022. Rayshawn Perkins, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in November 2022. He was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide. In addition to prison, Perkins...
Channel 3000
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested, US Marshals Service says
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
nbc15.com
Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison
Representation matters especially within a child’s education which is why one middle school says one of its goals is to encompass many identities with a purpose in their library. Madison police chief addresses downward trend in violent crime, rise in some burglaries. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. During his...
From ‘serious’ to ‘dire:’ DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
oregonobserver.com
Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
A town of Bristol woman is out $3,500 after she was victimized by a telephone scammer claiming to be a Sun Prairie Police Officer. According to a Feb. 9 county news release, the thief claimed the victim had been subpoenaed and she needed to pay him, or she would be charged with a crime. The woman initially paid the scammer over $7,000 through the two different money transfer apps.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman posing as government official to update fire extinguisher tags at Wisconsin businesses arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who had been allegedly claiming to work for a southeastern Wisconsin fire department to update fire extinguisher tags at local businesses was arrested. According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the woman who was reportedly claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire...
nbc15.com
Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
Channel 3000
Janesville police searching for law enforcement impersonator
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville residents should be on the look out for a man driving a black Hummer posing as a law enforcement officer, local police said Thursday. Authorities said they were first alerted to the impersonator after a woman reported he tried to stop her while she was driving on the city's southside around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
