Read full article on original website
Related
In 1954, a 34-Year-Old Woman Was Taking a Nap. Little Did She Know She Would Get Hit by a 4 Billion-Year Old Meteorite
It was a peaceful autumn afternoon in the small town when a 34-year-old homemaker named Ann Hodges was suddenly jolted awake from her nap on her living room sofa. As she opened her eyes, she was greeted by a cloud of smoke and a gaping hole in the ceiling.
Hear what pilots said about mysterious object shot down near Alaska
An unidentified object was shot down 10 miles off the frozen coast of Alaska on Friday afternoon, US officials announced, but details about the object are scarce.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
The bizarre story of the mother from New Mexico who fell in love with her 19-year-old son
Monica Mares and Caleb PetersonPhoto byAssociated Press. In a small town in New Mexico, a mother named Monica Mares and her son Caleb Peterson got arrested for incest. They later pleaded guilty to the crime. They made headlines for their controversial relationship.
Comments / 0