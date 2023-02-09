Read full article on original website
Evangeline Lilly on the Growth of Hope and Why It’s Time for a Wasp Solo Film
Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne stands among Marvel Studios‘ most decorated female heroes, now making her fourth appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Hope has undergone an incredible transition over the course of her appearances, providing Lilly with the opportunity to spread her acting wings and put her versatility as an actress on display. Ahead of Quantumania’s premiere, Lilly reflected on her character’s past and waxed hopeful about the future in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Producer Stephen Broussard Teases Marvel Studios Next-Gen Team-Ups
Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 introduced audiences to more than a dozen new heroes, many of whom are (or on track to become) legacy heroes in the MCU. Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova have stepped into their respective roles as Hawkeye and Black Widow and Riri Williams is primed to become the MCU’s new Armored Avenger. Marvel Studios’ latest project, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, will see another legacy hero added to that list as Cassie Lang, who has long hoped to be a superhero like her Dad, will finally suit up.
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Explores the Darker Side of Love in Heartbreaking Fifth Episode
Another week, another reminder: The Last of Us is a love story, and sometimes, love can be destructive. Thus far on their journey, Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie have seen devotion take many forms. They’ve witnessed Marlene and Tess’ reserved commitment to responsibility, Bill’s tender endearment to his beloved partner, and now, Henry’s brotherly protection of his vulnerable sibling, Sam. More importantly, however, they’ve seen the consequences that come with each of those stories, and the variable effects that pure love can have on a person and those around them. In Endure and Survive, the series’ stellar fifth episode, the protagonists are forced to explore the darker side of intimacy and learn that love doesn’t always have a happy ending.
Natalie Holt Returning as the Composer for ‘Loki’ Season 2
Natalie Holt has confirmed her return for Season 2 of Loki. Holt revealed her return in a tweet on Friday, with an image of Loki oil. Along with the image she tweeted, “Indian #Loki oil, I need some to cool my mind as I write the music for S2.”
Leslie Grace Speaks Out on the Cancellation of ‘Batgirl’
During her first major interview after it was announced that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to cancel the Batgirl movie after the first “disappointing” test screenings, actress Leslie Grace spoke out on how she found out and gave her take on the film. The film co-directed by Adil...
