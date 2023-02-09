ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

Celebrate Valentine's Day with these gift and activity ideas

SEATTLE — With Valentine's day quickly approaching, Evening and New Day Northwest have made it easy to find the perfect treats, activities, and gifts to celebrate with your loved ones for the holiday. Cassandra Williams says Tacoma's Hilltop community has given her nothing but love, so for 22 years...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Celebrate Burger Month🍔 in Seattle! | Local Lens Seattle

SEATTLE — February is a month filled with love… a.k.a. Valentine’s Day. I don’t know about you but that’s kind of all I think about it when it hits Feb. 1. But did you know there’s another celebration happening this month? I am talking about BURGER🍔 month! It’s taking place at all three Lil Woody’s locations📍 (Capitol Hill, White Center, Ballard) from Feb. 7-March 6th.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Schumacher puts up 26, Seattle U beats Grand Canyon 63-58

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Schumacher's 26 points helped Seattle U defeat Grand Canyon 63-58 on Saturday. Schumacher also had eight rebounds and four steals for the Redhawks (18-8, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference). Riley Grigsby scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 16 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Tyson recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 8 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Miller, No. 25 Colorado women beat Washington 65-43

BOULDER, Colo. — BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quay Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Frida Formann hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 and No. 25 Colorado beat Washington 65-43 Sunday. Aaronette Vonleh converted a three-point play 15 seconds into the game and Colorado never trailed. Miller...
BOULDER, CO
KING-5

Man charged with hate crime in U District stabbing

SEATTLE — King County Prosecutors have charged two people accused of stabbing a man in the University District last week. Jimmie Patrick and Crystal Gibson were both charged with first-degree assault in connection to the Jan. 31 stabbing of a man at NE 45th Street and University Way. Patrick,...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Kent police seeking information about fatal shooting

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for information related to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting happened at 5:47 a.m. on Saturday. According to KPD, A 911 caller reported that they heard a gunshot and saw a person laying in...
KENT, WA

