Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Feb. 14 event: Invented in Seattle, lipsology explores science behind lip prints
SEATTLE — On Feb. 14, people can attend a free lipsology or "lip print reading" event at W Seattle on 4th Avenue. A certified lipsologist can identify up to 200 things in a lip print. A lipsologist will look at the size, shape, intensity of color, placement on the...
Celebrate Valentine's Day with these gift and activity ideas
SEATTLE — With Valentine's day quickly approaching, Evening and New Day Northwest have made it easy to find the perfect treats, activities, and gifts to celebrate with your loved ones for the holiday. Cassandra Williams says Tacoma's Hilltop community has given her nothing but love, so for 22 years...
Celebrate Burger Month🍔 in Seattle! | Local Lens Seattle
SEATTLE — February is a month filled with love… a.k.a. Valentine’s Day. I don’t know about you but that’s kind of all I think about it when it hits Feb. 1. But did you know there’s another celebration happening this month? I am talking about BURGER🍔 month! It’s taking place at all three Lil Woody’s locations📍 (Capitol Hill, White Center, Ballard) from Feb. 7-March 6th.
Schumacher puts up 26, Seattle U beats Grand Canyon 63-58
SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Schumacher's 26 points helped Seattle U defeat Grand Canyon 63-58 on Saturday. Schumacher also had eight rebounds and four steals for the Redhawks (18-8, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference). Riley Grigsby scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 16 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Tyson recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 8 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
Classes canceled after fire at Seattle elementary school
Witnesses say they saw a man set fire to Catharine Blaine School in Magnolia Sunday night. An arson investigation is underway.
BREAKING: Man shot in Sammamish home invasion
A Sammamish homeowner was shot by a home invasion suspect early Monday morning. That victim was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.
Miller, No. 25 Colorado women beat Washington 65-43
BOULDER, Colo. — BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quay Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Frida Formann hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 and No. 25 Colorado beat Washington 65-43 Sunday. Aaronette Vonleh converted a three-point play 15 seconds into the game and Colorado never trailed. Miller...
Man charged with hate crime in U District stabbing
SEATTLE — King County Prosecutors have charged two people accused of stabbing a man in the University District last week. Jimmie Patrick and Crystal Gibson were both charged with first-degree assault in connection to the Jan. 31 stabbing of a man at NE 45th Street and University Way. Patrick,...
Kent police seeking information about fatal shooting
KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for information related to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting happened at 5:47 a.m. on Saturday. According to KPD, A 911 caller reported that they heard a gunshot and saw a person laying in...
Family, friends hold vigil to remember woman killed in suspected DUI crash involving forklift
SEATTLE — Through the car noise on Aurora Avenue on Friday night, you could hear a large group sing "Happy Birthday" to Jessica Valdez, who would have turned 28 years old. "Today was supposed to be her birthday," said Jose Duran, Valdez's father. "I haven't sleep for a couple days."
