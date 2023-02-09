ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
White Memphis police officer fired over Tyre Nichols’ fatal arrest admitted he never saw reckless driving

New documents shed light on alleged the actions of Preston Hemphill, one of the six Memphis police officers fired over the death of Tyre Nichols.Mr Hemphill, who joined the MPD in 2019, was fired last week for violating department policies around personal conduct, truthfulness, evidence handling, and the use of a taser stun gun.Officials from the MPD are seeking to have him decertified from doing police work in Memphis, and new documents before the state’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission further describe the former officer’s actions on the night of 7 January, according to Action News 5, which...
Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her

A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Bill seeks to ban Kratom sales in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In Georgia, anyone over the age of 18 can buy Kratom in the store and take it, but some lawmakers at the Capitol want an all-out ban on Kratom. House Bill 181, proposed by Republican House Representative Rick Townsend, would change the categorization of...
Metro Atlanta dog represented at Puppy Bowl

Where to watch Super Bowl 2023 at Atlanta bars and restaurants. Atlanta bars and restaurants are preparing ahead of Super Bowl 2023 by offering football fans a list of food and drink specials. Republic Lounge closes its doors after co-owner shot and killed. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republic Lounge has...
South Carolina Dog Breeder Shot Dead During French Bulldog Sale

A South Carolina dog breeder was shot dead Monday night during a meetup with a buyer. Lonnie A. Ray, 76, arranged to meet a buyer in a KFC parking lot to transfer a French bulldog for $2,500. But before the transaction took place, at least one person pulled out a gun and began shooting in Ray’s direction before speeding off in a car with the puppy in tow, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon, who described Ray as “probably the best breeder in South Carolina.” Ray was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later. He had brought a friend along for the transaction, who wasn’t injured. The French bulldog hadn’t been found as of Thursday, and South Carolina authorities are continuing their search for the shooter and others involved.Read it at NBC News
