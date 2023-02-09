OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this weekend in Cobb County — February 10-12

Special

Family Fun Day Valentine’s

Bring friends and family for a Valentine's-themed event this Saturday from 1 – 3 p.m. in Center Court at Town Center at Cobb.

Kids will enjoy Valentine’s activities, Valentine’s photo backdrop, goody bags (while supplies last), entertainment, costumed balloon artists, in-store activities and more.

Each family will receive a ‘passport’ to encourage them to engage with the various store partners. The completed form also enters families into a door prize drawing!

Town Center at Cobb is at 400 Ernest W Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.

Big Game Bash at The Battery Atlanta

Live! at the Battery is back for another Big Game Bash watch party showing the Super Bowl on its 32-foot TV screen this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Participants will enjoy a pregame experience featuring a live DJ, giveaways and so much more.

For more information, to reserve a table or to purchase tickets, click here.

Wine, Dine & Be Mine at CRU Food & Wine

Celebrate Valentine's Day early and bring that special someone to CRU Food & Wine Bar this Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. for its Wine, Dine & Be Mine event.

CRU chefs have crafted a four-course meal that you won't want to miss.

Guests will start the experience with a delicious Lobster Bisque topped with a lobster corn fritter.

The course continues on and offers Main Lobster Risotto, Prosciutto Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp or Braised Short Rib Potstickers.

Guest can choose between Angues Filet Mignon, Rosemary Crusted Rack of Lamb or Alaskan Black Cod for their entree.

All good things must come to an end and CRU gives guests the choice of Vanilla Creme Brulee or Molten Chocolate Cake.

This Wine, Dine, and Be Mine experience is $60 per guest. For more information or to make reservations, click here.

CRU Food & Wine Bar is at 915 Battery Ave. SE in Atlanta.

Rodney Perry Live at Marietta's Theatre in the Square

Marietta's Theatre in the Square presents Rodney Perry's "Moments On His Journey, A One Man Show" this Friday and Saturday 8:30pm.

Special guests include comedian Raheem Hold, saxophonist J. Henry and poet Nuva The Creator.

The Theatre now features beer and wine and is newly renovated. More information and tickets are available at mariettatheatresquare.com or at 770-426-4800.

Atlanta Black Expo

The Atlanta Black Expo will be held at the Cobb Galleria Centre this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring various Black owned businesses for Black History Month. Anyone who wants to support Black-owned businesses are invited.

This expo will include product and service-based exhibitors, speakers, shopping, food and drinks, demonstrations, family activities, networking, music, art, kids business expo, workshops, prizes and more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

The Cobb Galleria Centre is at 2 Galleria Parkway in Atlanta.