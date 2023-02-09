ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2021 they reported 6.29MM shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)

On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
NASDAQ

KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up

KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
NASDAQ

Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Ames National said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
IOWA STATE
NASDAQ

Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Morphic Holding (MORF)

Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Kforce, Cross Country Healthcare, HireQuest and ManpowerGroup

Chicago, IL – February 13, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Kforce Inc., KFRC, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN, HireQuest, Inc. HQI and ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN.
NASDAQ

2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) and Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) are both poised to grow and make great long-term healthcare investments, but for different reasons. Geron, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is about to bring its first product to market, and it has the potential to be a blockbuster with applications in blood oncology and beyond. Idexx is more established and has grown revenue steadily. Its place in supplying diagnostic equipment and software to veterinarians has a big tailwind as the spending on pet care continues to grow.
NASDAQ

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Red Rock Resorts said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share. At the current...
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

Should Value Investors Buy United Airlines (UAL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ

The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now With $500

What can you buy with $500? Well, perhaps you've been secretly craving a new watch, an awesome-looking drone, or maybe a fancy espresso machine. But if you're more inclined to invest rather than spend, maybe some stock picks are what you're after. So let's take a look at what industrial stocks I'd invest in if I had $500.
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

This Logistics Stock Is Grabbing Tons of Market Share. Time to Buy?

XPO (NYSE: XPO) has transformed itself over the last two years, spinning off both GXO Logistics, its former contract logistics segment, and RXO, its former truck brokerage. The company made those moves primarily to unlock shareholder value because Chairman Brad Jacobs had long argued that the stock was undervalued due to a "conglomerate discount," since the company had no true publicly traded peers on the market.
NASDAQ

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ

Is IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) was launched on 05/16/2017, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by...
NASDAQ

These 2 Transportation Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
NASDAQ

1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ

Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 06/16/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products...

