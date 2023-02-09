Township Committee Members Vote to Continue to Use Zoom for Meetings

MILLBURN, NJ -- During Tuesday's Township Committee, member Tara Prupis made a motion to continue Zoom and no one seconded it.

Several residents commented that the Zoom option helps township residents with young children and those who need to work late to participate. Township Committee meetings are live-streamed on YouTube, but residents can't ask questions or make comments unless they watch on Zoom.

Later in the meeting, Prupis made another motion and the committee voted to continue using Zoom in the future.



