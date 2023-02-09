ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Committee Members Vote to Continue to Use Zoom for Meetings

By Elise Margulis
MILLBURN, NJ -- During Tuesday's Township Committee, member Tara Prupis made a motion to continue Zoom and no one seconded it.

Several residents commented that the Zoom option helps township residents with young children and those who need to work late to participate. Township Committee meetings are live-streamed on YouTube, but residents can't ask questions or make comments unless they watch on Zoom.

Later in the meeting, Prupis made another motion and the committee voted to continue using Zoom in the future.

TAPinto.net

Nutley Board of Education Special Meeting Notice Feb. 22, 2023

In accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act, P.L. 1975c. 231, this is to advise that the Nutley Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting to discuss personnel, anticipated litigation, and property acquisition on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 5:00 pm at the Nutley Board of Education Office located at 371 Franklin Avenue 2 nd Fl. Nutley, NJ 07110. Public action will not be taken.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Legal Notice: Internet Auction Township of Hanover

LEGAL NOTICE INTERNET AUCTION TOWNSHIP OF HANOVER MORRIS COUNTY, NEW JERSEY ON-LINE PUBLIC AUCTION SALE OF TOWNSHIP PERSONAL PROPERTY NO LONGER NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE AND THE PUBLIC SALE OF TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED BY THE HANOVER TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT Pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40A:11-36 and N.J.S.A. 40A:14-157 respectively, the Township of Hanover will conduct a Public Auction Sale of Township personal property no longer needed for public use and the public sale of tangible personal property found or recovered by the Police Department.  The Auction will be held over the Internet. On-Line Auction Site:  www.govdeals.com Length of Auction:  Sunday, February 19, 2023 starting at 9:00...
HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Millburn for Climate Action is Circulating a Petition to Protect Canoe Brook Reservation from Development

MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn for Climate Action (MCA), a non-profit conservation organization, is circulating a petition to prevent New Jersey American Water (NJAW) from selling its eight acres of mixed forest, field and wetlands on JFK Parkway to a developer. According to the MCA, “NJAW needs to obtain an exemption from the Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act. On May 11, 2023, they will appear before the NJ Watershed Property Review Board and make a case for this exemption.” The Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act protects water quality and promotes open space preservation. In the petition, MCA states that neither Millburn nor New Jersey can afford...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Offices Closed Today Feb 13

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -  All Morris County Offices are closed today, Monday February 13 in observance of Lincoln's birthday.    Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown to Hold COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Feb 23

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The Town of Morristown will be offering two more COVID-19 Vaccines. The clinics will be held at the Morristown Town Hall, 200 South Street, 4th floor on the following days. February 23 from 12pm - 5pm March 28 from 12pm - 5pm The clinic will offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The vaccine is free regardless of insurance or immigration status. Anyone under the age of 18 must  be accompanied by an adult or guardian. The vaccine is free regardless of insurance or immigration status   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

(WATCH) Montclair Mayor Spiller Delivers State of the Town Address

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Montclair Mayor Sean M. Spiller delivered the State of the Township Address on February 7. During the 2023 state of the township address, topics like rent control, Lackawanna Plaza, infrastructure, and community values were discussed. The transcript of his speech is as follows: "My fellow Montclair residents, it is my honor to address you this evening on the state of our township; and especially to be able to do so in-person. The simple fact that we are able to meet together, face to face, is a true testament to how far we have come since 2020 and I sit here today...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

After A Life of Teaching and Public Service, Fanwood Resident Bill Lee Takes Some Time for Himself

PLAINFIELD, NJ -- It's safe to say that Bill Lee has touched thousands of lives, whether as a teacher, driving instructor or volunteer in service to the Borough of Fanwood and the African Republic of Burundi. He's been a ubiquitous presence here since his days as a coach and phys-ed teacher, first at Terrill Middle School then at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School. Teaching was his chosen profession, but one thing led to another, and he found himself teaching not only phys-ed at SPF High but driving as well. "I got into it with a friend of mine," Mr. Lee recalls. "He asked...
FANWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Princeton Council to Move Ahead with Franklin Avenue Land Acquistion for Affordable and Market Rate Housing

Princeton, NJ –Another new housing complex, with a significant affordable housing component, is expected to take a big step forward at Princeton Council on Monday, February 13. Council will introduce an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of the Franklin Avenue lot currently owned by the Princeton Housing Authority. The price has been set at $1.7 million.  The lot is adjacent to two other lots already owned by the municipality. The combined site is the proposed location of a new apartment complex to be developed by the town in partnership with a private developer and to eventually include 160 units – an equal...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Welcomes Spectacular Eye Care to Town

CRANFORD, NJ - Maggie Nazco and Dr. Katarzyna (Katie) Ciesek had a clear vision of starting their own business and now that vision has come to life in downtown Cranford. The women have both been in the eye care industry a long time. "We were working together at another place, and we decided we wanted to open our own place," Nazco told TAPinto at the ribbon cutting of their new business, Spectacular Eye Care, on Friday. The journey to their own business took about 18 months from idea to realization and they looked at many spaces before deciding on the Cranford spot....
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's Annual State of the City Address Set for Mar. 2

RAHWAY, NJ — On Thursday, March 2, Raymond Giacobbe, the mayor of Rahway, will give the annual State of the City address, which will commence at 7 p.m. It will take place at Rahway's Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC), located at 1601 Irving St. There will be a reception with music and light refreshments immediately prior to the address, beginning at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the UCPAC. For more information, see the attached flyer or visit the City of Rahway's website here. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ American Water Signs $7M Contract to Buy Somerville Sewer System

CAMDEN, NJ - New Jersey American Water has signed an agreement to acquire the wastewater collection system of the Borough of Somerville, N.J. for $7 million which follows voters' approval of a November referendum by a 4-1 margin. The ballot measure was supported by a bipartisan coalition of elected officials, small business owners and community leaders in Somerville. Somerville Borough Clerk/Administrator Kevin Sluka said the transfer of ownership between the borough and the water utility must be approved by the state Board of Public Utilities before the agreement is formalized, which he expects will occur in the fourth quarter of 2023. The sewer...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Green Brook Baseball Club Treasurer Used $29,000 for Personal Use , Prosecutor Says

GREEN BROOK, NJ -- A Green Brook man who served as the Green Brook Baseball Club Treasurer was arrested for misusing around $29,000 of the club's funds for his personal use over a four- year period, authorities announced on Monday. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Green Brook Township Chief of Police William Coward announced the arrest of John M. Brault, age 42, of Heritage Drive, Green Brook, New Jersey in relation to acts of theft by deception of Green Brook Baseball Club funds occurring from July of 2018 to May of 2022 in Green Brook, New Jersey.     Prosecutor McDonald stated that in May of 2022, the Special Investigations Unit of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office was notified of a report of...
GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

What is Happening This Week at the Kenilworth Public Library

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the list of events hosted by the Kenilworth Public Library the week of Feb 13 - Feb 17. THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY.... Tuesday, February 14: BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES (10:30am- 11:00am) - Ages: 0 - 5 Wednesday, February 15: TODDLER TIME (10:30am - 10:50am) - Ages: 2 - 3 Thursday, February 16: LEGO AT THE LIBRARY (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages: 4 - 12 Friday, February 17: PRESIDENT'S DAY CRAFT (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages: 4 - 9   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.      
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Latest Lackawanna Plaza Plan Presented at Montclair Town Hall; More Traffic Studying To Come

MONTCLAIR, NJ - The Township of Montclair held a 105-mnute presentation, including a Q&A session, of the new traffic study of the area around the Lackawanna Plaza area slated for redevelopment on Thursday.  The study, however, was largely preliminary, and a few of the residents who attended agreed that more factors should be considered in subsequent follow-up studies. Traffic engineer Joseph Fischinger explained that the study aimed to look at what improvements to the area would be necessary and how it would impact the redevelopment plan. His study calculated what traffic would be like in the immediate future both with and...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ School of Character 2023: Terrence C. Reilly School No. 7

Elizabeth, NJ - The Terence C. Reilly School No. 7 was one of 23 schools that Character.org selected as a 2023 New Jersey School of Character.   Character.org, which was established in 1993 and was formerly known as the Character Education Partnership, is a global network of educators, researchers, and civic leaders that encourages people of all ages to demonstrate and practice the core values and character traits that influence everyone's hearts, minds, and decisions.   Character.org and its state affiliates choose schools and districts every year that have created and implemented a deliberate, proactive, all-encompassing strategy that integrates character into all facets of...
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Linden's Interim Superintendent of Schools Shares Letter Announcing Passing of 5th Grade Student

LINDEN, NJ - Interim Superintendent of Schools, Rocco G. Tomazic, shared the news of Linden 5th grade Linden student who passed away on February 10, 2023. The student, 10-year-old Ariel Rivas Rosado, was the son of newly elected 5th Ward Councilman, Carlos Rivas and Linden Board of Education member Dayanara Rosado Quezada. See the letter from Superintendent Tomazic below: Dear Linden School Community, I have exceptionally sad news to relay. Yesterday we learned of the tragic death of one of our students, Ariel Rivas Rosado, a 5th grader at School No. 4. Ariel was ten years old. He was the son of our Linden Board of Education...
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bordentown Photographer to Open Exhibit Featuring Point Breeze, Abbott Marshlands

HAMILTON, NJ — Bordentown photographer Ann Darlington will be opening an exhibit next month that focuses on the natural beauty of the Abbott Marshlands and the Point Breeze Estate.  Darlington's Fine Art Landscape and Nature Photography Exhibit will open during a reception on Sunday, March 12 from 2:30PM to 4:30PM at the Tulpehaking Nature Center at the Abbott Marshlands, located at 157 Westcott Avenue in Hamilton.  According to Friends for the Abbott Marshlands, Darlington is a "self-taught landscape and nature photographer inspired by the beauty of the natural world. Using photography, Ann is compelled to capture that inspired moment and convey to the...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High School Mock Trial Team Reaches Quarterfinals of Essex County Competition

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The West Orange High School Mock Trial Team reached the quarterfinals of the Essex County Mock Trial Competition, held Feb. 7 in Newark Veteran's Courthouse. "We reached the Essex County quarterfinals but lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy in a vigorously contested trial on Feb. 7," said faculty advisor Tony Edelestein. "The trial was presided over by two Superior Court judges: Hon. Harold W. Fullilove and Hon. Cynthia Santamauro. Both judges were highly complimentary of the team members," he added. In Mock Trial, the students spend three months preparing for the competition, and they perform all the roles of attorneys and witnesses. This year's team is comprised exclusively of students who have never participated in a mock trial before. In addition to Edelstein, Janine Sullivan and William Redden also serve as faculty advisors. The team received coaching help from Robert S. Roglieri, Esq. of the law firm Trenk Isabel Siddiqui & Shahdanian, P.C. and from Nora Sullivan (Ms. Sullivan's daughter), who is a senior at American University and participates in Mock Trial at the collegiate level. Not pictured in photo above: Ryan Sinha, Adam Chudziak, Cuba McLean 
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Part 2: Paramus Parkway School Hosts International Night

PARAMUS, NJ - Parkway Elementary School on East Ridgewood Avenue hosted a Family Cultural Night on January 26.  This is part 2 of a 2-part photo essay. TAPinto's photographer, Lynford Morton, was there to snap up the festivities! More: Paramus Parkway School Hosts International Night
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Housing Authority Opens Applications for Grandparents Housing Project

The Paterson Housing Authority (PHA) is currently accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) for the wait list for the Mill Street Square Apartments. Applications will be accepted through Friday, February 17, 2023 and after which time the List will be closed until further notice. According to a public notice the PHA has selected the following local preference: Grandparents with custodial rights of grandchild(ren); applicants who live, work or have been notified they will be working in the City of Paterson. All applications must include documents showing that permanent and residential custody for minor household members prior to February...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

