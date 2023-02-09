Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The University of Richmond Faces Request for $51 Million Refund of 132-Year-Old DonationAsh JurbergRichmond, VA
Hope In The DarkTroy's MomCharles City, VA
Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
From cakes to concierge: Shyndigz owners plan Richmond hotel
The rooms would be stocked with free goods from Nicole and Bryon Jessees’ restaurants Shyndigz and The Fancy Biscuit.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Virginia
The Shops at Willow Lawn is a shopping center located slightly outside the city limits of Richmond, Virginia in unincorporated Henrico County. It is the first shopping center in the Richmond area. Currently, the center is entirely a strip mall now, the remaining enclosed portion having been demolished and rebuilt.
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
This week in the River City, Valentine’s Day festivities run the gamut, the Virginia International Auto Show is gassed up and ready to go, and Elegba Folklore Society screens a documentary on renowned author James Baldwin. Enjoy!. Love Fest. You may know All the Saints Theatre Co. for its...
GW Hatchet
Dish of the Week: Hog Haven’s breakfast sandwich
Sitting in the heart of FRESHFARM’s Dupont Circle farmers market every Sunday, the Hog Haven Farm has everything and more of what a breakfast sandwich needs. Hog Haven – a first-generation family farm – sells local meats and its famous Hog Haven Breakfast Sandwich, a handcrafted assortment of their fresh sausage, eggs and English muffins. The farm, located outside Richmond, Virginia, opens pop-up stands at farmers markets around the DMV with tents that are hard to miss as they pump out wafts of that alluring aroma of greasy breakfast sausage.
Richmond restaurant The Mill on MacArthur is closing. Here's why.
The owners of The Mill, a restaurant on MacArthur Avenue in Richmond, announced Thursday that the Northside business would close at the end of the month.
Police: Multiple men steal thousands from a store gaming machine in Richmond
Police say three male suspects entered a store in the 200 block of Williamsburg Road around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 and stole several thousand dollars from a gaming machine inside.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for just 4 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
tourcounsel.com
Spotsylvania Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Virginia
The Spotsylvania Towne Centre (formerly Spotsylvania Mall) is a mall located in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Virginia State Route 3, less than a mile west of Interstate 95, and directly across from the Central Park shopping and dining complex. The mall is owned and developed by Cafaro Company. The property was renamed as "Spotsylvania Towne Centre" at the beginning of a $12 million renovation project.
Henrico announces developer for part of $2.3 billion ‘GreenCity’
Henrico announced a developer and arena operator on Monday for part of its ambitious GreenCity project, an eco-friendly mixed-use development at the North end of the county.
NBC12
City of Richmond looking to redevelop Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the City want to revamp Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward based on input from residents and community stakeholders. They’re listening to their ideas during community outreach events. One of those events was held on Saturday at the Calhoun Center.
Princess Cruises plans 5-day excursions to Virginia's Historic Triangle
The cruises will be five days long on the Island Princess and Emerald Princess ships, holding 2,200 to 3,080 guests
Virginia man turns to community to help unsheltered: 'I've been there'
When William Ellis saw a need in the community that raised him, the Petersburg native connected with those around him with a mission to uplift.
texasmetronews.com
Global $80 Million E-Commerce Brand, Sassy Jones, Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Retail Store in Richmond, VA
RICHMOND, VA — Sassy Jones, the nation’s fastest-growing privately held retail brand, which launched in the founder’s minivan where she drove across the country to various trade shows after giving birth to her then 4-month-old twins, is now a multimillion-dollar enterprise that designs incredibly unique jewelry, audacious ready-to-wear women’s clothes, and accessories. If you own a piece of Sassy Jones, you understand you are purchasing not only a product, but empowerment and purpose. Additionally, every purchase benefits menstrual poverty to young African girls.
The University of Richmond Faces Request for $51 Million Refund of 132-Year-Old Donation
In 1890 the estate of T.C. Williams Sr. gave the University of Richmond’s law school $25,000. Williams had attended Richmond College, was a Richmond College trustee from 1881 until he died in 1889, and was a benefactor of the institution.
Virginia family’s alpaca farm featured in National Geographic television show
The program, which debuted on air last month, is called “Going Fur Gold.” The show features devoted owners and their beloved cats, rabbits, chickens, guinea pigs and alpacas
NBC12
Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
‘A problem for all of us’
Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
NBC12
Two men injured following daytime shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating following a shooting that left two men injured with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Rd. shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday due to reports of a home being struck by gunshots. A short while later, police...
thenewsprogress.com
Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training & Certification Course
There is still time to join fellow nature lovers on a lifelong learning adventure! If you are interested in nature, conservation, and stewardship of our natural resources, the Southern Piedmont chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists (VMN) invites you to join them! Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The process of becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist begins with enrolling in a basic training course and completing a volunteer service project. The course covers a wide range of topics—including biogeography, insects, mammals, plants, forestry, wetlands, and much, much more! Applications are being accepted at: http://bttr.im/2c4ei through February 12, 2023. The Southern Piedmont Chapter covers Mecklenburg, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenberg, and Brunswick Counties. You can meet a Virginia Master Naturalist at an information session and learn more about the VMN program and the 2023 certification course, which begins in March.
