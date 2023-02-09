ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

The Shops at Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Virginia

The Shops at Willow Lawn is a shopping center located slightly outside the city limits of Richmond, Virginia in unincorporated Henrico County. It is the first shopping center in the Richmond area. Currently, the center is entirely a strip mall now, the remaining enclosed portion having been demolished and rebuilt.
River City Roundup

This week in the River City, Valentine’s Day festivities run the gamut, the Virginia International Auto Show is gassed up and ready to go, and Elegba Folklore Society screens a documentary on renowned author James Baldwin. Enjoy!. Love Fest. You may know All the Saints Theatre Co. for its...
Dish of the Week: Hog Haven’s breakfast sandwich

Sitting in the heart of FRESHFARM’s Dupont Circle farmers market every Sunday, the Hog Haven Farm has everything and more of what a breakfast sandwich needs. Hog Haven – a first-generation family farm – sells local meats and its famous Hog Haven Breakfast Sandwich, a handcrafted assortment of their fresh sausage, eggs and English muffins. The farm, located outside Richmond, Virginia, opens pop-up stands at farmers markets around the DMV with tents that are hard to miss as they pump out wafts of that alluring aroma of greasy breakfast sausage.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day

VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Spotsylvania Towne Centre | Shopping mall in Virginia

The Spotsylvania Towne Centre (formerly Spotsylvania Mall) is a mall located in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Virginia State Route 3, less than a mile west of Interstate 95, and directly across from the Central Park shopping and dining complex. The mall is owned and developed by Cafaro Company. The property was renamed as "Spotsylvania Towne Centre" at the beginning of a $12 million renovation project.
City of Richmond looking to redevelop Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the City want to revamp Gilpin Court and Jackson Ward based on input from residents and community stakeholders. They’re listening to their ideas during community outreach events. One of those events was held on Saturday at the Calhoun Center.
Global $80 Million E-Commerce Brand, Sassy Jones, Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Retail Store in Richmond, VA

RICHMOND, VA — Sassy Jones, the nation’s fastest-growing privately held retail brand, which launched in the founder’s minivan where she drove across the country to various trade shows after giving birth to her then 4-month-old twins, is now a multimillion-dollar enterprise that designs incredibly unique jewelry, audacious ready-to-wear women’s clothes, and accessories. If you own a piece of Sassy Jones, you understand you are purchasing not only a product, but empowerment and purpose. Additionally, every purchase benefits menstrual poverty to young African girls.
Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
‘A problem for all of us’

Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
Two men injured following daytime shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating following a shooting that left two men injured with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Creighton Rd. shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday due to reports of a home being struck by gunshots. A short while later, police...
Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training & Certification Course

There is still time to join fellow nature lovers on a lifelong learning adventure! If you are interested in nature, conservation, and stewardship of our natural resources, the Southern Piedmont chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists (VMN) invites you to join them! Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The process of becoming a Virginia Master Naturalist begins with enrolling in a basic training course and completing a volunteer service project. The course covers a wide range of topics—including biogeography, insects, mammals, plants, forestry, wetlands, and much, much more! Applications are being accepted at: http://bttr.im/2c4ei through February 12, 2023. The Southern Piedmont Chapter covers Mecklenburg, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenberg, and Brunswick Counties. You can meet a Virginia Master Naturalist at an information session and learn more about the VMN program and the 2023 certification course, which begins in March.
