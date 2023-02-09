Read full article on original website
American Airlines Pilot Union Urges “Apply To Delta Now”
American Airlines Pilot Union Urges "Apply To Delta Now"

In a report from an airline labor group, American Airlines' pilot union, APA, is urging members to "Apply to Delta now" as contract negotiations aren't progressing.
Win A Trip For 2 To Las Vegas To See 6 Cirque Du Soleil Shows!
Win A Trip For 2 To Las Vegas To See 6 Cirque Du Soleil Shows!

Cirque Du Soleil is giving away a trip for two to Las Vegas!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will get to fly first class to Vegas and attend 6 Cirque Du Soleil shows!. We last visited Las Vegas a few months back. We had a great time and are already planning to visit again. While I'd love to win this prize, I won't be entering since the sweepstakes isn't open to residents of New York. 🙁
American Airlines A321 Collides With Passenger Bus At LAX
Another weekend, another collision, this time at my home airport, Los Angeles Angeles International (LAX), with an American Airlines A321 colliding with a bus full of passengers. Collision At LAX: American Airlines A321 + Bus. An empty American Airlines A321 was being towed via tug at LAX on Friday evening....
