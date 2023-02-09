Cirque Du Soleil is giving away a trip for two to Las Vegas!. In the sweepstakes, one lucky winner will get to fly first class to Vegas and attend 6 Cirque Du Soleil shows!. We last visited Las Vegas a few months back. We had a great time and are already planning to visit again. While I’d love to win this prize, I won’t be entering since the sweepstakes isn’t open to residents of New York. 🙁

