There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.18, or 1.16%, to $15.72. The Physicians Realty Trust has recorded 28,483 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

12 HOURS AGO