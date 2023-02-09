ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Norovirus outbreaks 2023: Which parts of the US have it the worst?

Parts of the US are feeling the pangs of stomach flu. The Midwest is experiencing the greatest impact this norovirus season with a testing positivity rate of 19.48% as of Feb. 4 — already surpassing last year’s high of 16.12%, recorded late in the season, on April 2, 2022. Norovirus is trending higher than projected in other regions as well, according to NoroSTAT, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s virus reporting program. Unrelated to influenza, the “stomach flu” usually refers to an infection of norovirus. The highly contagious gastrointestinal illness can prompt days of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever — and, in...
What Is Norovirus, the Contagious Stomach and Intestinal Virus Spreading Right Now?

Norovirus cases are increasing across the country. The virus causes intense vomiting and diarrhea. Careful hand washing is important for prevention. This winter has seen huge waves of illnesses like RSV and the flu. Now, there’s another virus making the rounds—and it’s not pretty. Cases of norovirus are surging in the U.S., according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), with a massive uptick in positive tests for the virus happening since late January 2023.
Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions

Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.

