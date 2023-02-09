Read full article on original website
If you grew up in Arizona or California — or you're obsessed with the HBO series "The Last of Us" — you may already be familiar with the dangers of fungal infections, particularly Valley fever. And while the vast majority of Valley fever cases are reported in the Southwest, experts are saying the fungal infection is spreading due to climate change.
Parts of the US are feeling the pangs of stomach flu. The Midwest is experiencing the greatest impact this norovirus season with a testing positivity rate of 19.48% as of Feb. 4 — already surpassing last year’s high of 16.12%, recorded late in the season, on April 2, 2022. Norovirus is trending higher than projected in other regions as well, according to NoroSTAT, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s virus reporting program. Unrelated to influenza, the “stomach flu” usually refers to an infection of norovirus. The highly contagious gastrointestinal illness can prompt days of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever — and, in...
Norovirus cases are increasing across the country. The virus causes intense vomiting and diarrhea. Careful hand washing is important for prevention. This winter has seen huge waves of illnesses like RSV and the flu. Now, there’s another virus making the rounds—and it’s not pretty. Cases of norovirus are surging in the U.S., according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), with a massive uptick in positive tests for the virus happening since late January 2023.
The updated list, which advises nations on how to stockpile for nuclear and radiological accidents and emergencies, is included in a new WHO report reflecting data and research for related medical treatment that emerged in the last decade.
CASES of norovirus have climbed once more across the UK, data from the NHS has revealed. The number of patients in hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus symptoms increased from 371 to 393 in the last week. This time last year, this figure was at 316, the data showed.
WHEN Covid first emerged across the world, having a high temperature was a key sign you had the disease. But as the virus continues to mutate, the most common symptoms of the bug change too. A high temperature - once one of the most prevalent Covid symptoms - has fallen...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people to stop using a brand of artificial tears that could be linked to dozens of infections across the U.S.
Doctors are warning of a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country, especially affecting those living or visiting the California and Arizona areas. If you think it sounds like something from the cutting room floor of "The Last of Us" series, where a parasitic fungal infection devastates mankind, there are some very base-level similarities.
Symptoms of valley fever may appear from one to three weeks after breathing in the fungal spores. Valley fever, a fungal infection most notably found in the Southwestern United States, is now likely to spread east, throughout the Great Plains and even north to the Canadian border because of climate change, according to a study in GeoHealth.
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
Doctors are warning that a fungal infection found in the Southwest could start spreading to other parts of the country. The Coccidioides fungus causes Valley Fever and is found in soil in warm, dry, and dusty areas across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. When the fungal spores...
Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions
Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.
Lindsey had flu-like symptoms over Christmas - but sadly passed from what was actually a silent killer disease. Unfortunately, Ricky still felt "something was not quite right" and called 999. Lindsey ended up being hospitalised. As her symptoms worsened, she became weak and contracted sepsis. Ricky was told by doctors...
U.S. health officials said a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
