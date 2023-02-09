ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck

Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Pairs Sleek Minidress With Orange Mesh Sandals for Date Night With Steph Curry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Curry had a standout fashion moment for her date night with husband Steph Curry this week. Ayesha shared a picture of the couple on her Instagram. “Love a date night… cam on the cam,” she captioned, referencing the NBA player’s god-sister and fellow basketball player Cameron Brink who took the picture. The television personality wore a black minidress that featured a display of colorful birds. She layered the top with a black leather trench coat. Ayesha accessorized with a pair of...
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Prevention

‘Family Feud’ Fans Say Lori Harvey ‘Plays No Games’ in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
TENNESSEE STATE
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!. Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly...
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
OK! Magazine

Scott Disick Steps Out In New York City With Pal Chris Reda After Cryptically Shading 'Fake People'

Scott Disick reemerged in the Empire State. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stepped out in New York City with pal Chris Reda on Saturday, January 28, to grab ice cream after majorly flying under the radar for the start of 2023. Disick, 39, wore a black jacket, jeans, a baseball cap and dark sunglasses while keeping a low profile during his day out with the Kardashian family friend and his daughter Charli. The trip to his home state comes after the Flip It Like Disick star took to Instagram to call out people's "fake" behavior, as fans have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
webnewsobserver.com

Kim Kardashian is at her stylish best as she attended son’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian caught attention once again as she arrived at her son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles a few days ago. The 42-year-old reality mogul was also accompanied by daughter Chicago and son Psalm. For the unversed, she shares the trio, as well as her nine-year-old daughter North, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report

Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Cardi B Wore So Much Chanel in Her Latest Instagram Post

After making a major fashion homage to the late Paco Rabbane at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Cardi B offered up another fashion flex in her latest Instagram post, which was full of Chanel pieces and a sky-high pair of Christian Louboutin platforms. Cardi's Chanel outfits included a pinky minidress that hugged her curves and had tie-strap details. She finished that eye-catching look with a matching Chanel bag and a shimmering diamond choker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy