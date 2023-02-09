Read full article on original website
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Is it breaking the law in Michigan to not recommend someone for a job?
Have you ever found yourself in the awkward position of having someone you know ask if they can put you down as a reference for a job they're applying for?. I've had that situation happen several times. One of the times involved someone I thought wouldn't be able to do...
Michigan lawmakers want to curb gun violence. What gun safety researchers suggest
For the Michigan lawmakers leading the charge to pass gun safety legislation, curbing gun violence is personal. State Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Keego Harbor, who heads the Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus, lost her childhood neighbor and her cousin to suicide. "Both of them died by firearm," she said. Bayer also served as the state senator for Oxford during the 2021 shooting rampage that left four dead and seven injured, including a teacher.
WILX-TV
Michigan Man arrested after allegedly threatening utility works with handgun
OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) and conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were called to the residence on Big Creek Road in Big Creek Township for an alleged assault on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 10:50 a.m. Utility workers were running fiber optic...
Column: Michigan’s cash assistance program is failing to reach families in need
In Fiscal Year (FY) 2011, the year Republican Gov. Rick Snyder took office, an average of 79,660 Michigan families per month received cash assistance through the Family Independence Program (FIP). Eleven years later, in 2022, only 11,947 families received it. What happened? First, let us not think for a second that this had to do […] The post Column: Michigan’s cash assistance program is failing to reach families in need appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wgvunews.org
Whitmer: Balloon downing over Lake Huron helps case for MI military bases
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the downing Sunday of an unidentified airborne object over Lake Huron should help persuade federal officials that it’s vital to maintain federal military facilities in Michigan. "When you look at Camp Grayling to Alpena to Battle Creek to Selfridge, we’ve got something to offer that...
Michigan Community Surprises Good Samaritan With a Brand New Jeep After Selfless Act
Dianne Gordon's selflessness has made her an Internet hero here in Michigan and now she's the happy owner of a new Jeep as a reward for her kind act. You may remember Dianne from earlier this month when a GoFundMe campaign that was set up on her behalf shattered its original goal of $25,000. As of today, more than $82,000 dollars has been raised through the crowdfunding platform. And, as you'll see in the video below, Dianne has gone from walking nearly three miles to work each day to driving a brand-new Jeep Compass.
Michigan fourth graders get state park field trip in Whitmer budget
LANSING, MICH. – Among the parks and recreation plans within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed budget is a new program for all Michigan fourth graders to get a state park field trip. The governor outlined her state spending recommendations this week in a record $79 billion Michigan budget proposal...
Then and now: Finding the scars left by redlining in Grand Rapids
More than 80 years after the HOLC maps were released, the lines can still be seen in Grand Rapids.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Whitmer calls for using the public school system to fix the learning loss it caused
If your financial advisor continuously caused you to lose money, year after year, would you pay more money to that person in hopes of recovering your losses?. This is akin to the strategy Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is to help students who were left behind academically when their school districts closed in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
wgvunews.org
Former Muskegon Heights basketball coach faces years in prison after inappropriate relationship with a student
A former Muskegon Heights Public School faculty member is facing 15 years in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 32-year-old Zolton Vines is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct, after admitting he had intercourse with a 15-year-old middle school student while working at Muskegon Heights schools.
themanchestermirror.com
What winter? Michigan farmers, anglers hit hard by warm temperatures
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. While you might be putting your heavy coat in the back of your closet this week, Michigan’s mild winter has industries that rely on the cold scrambling to adjust to warmer temperatures. Temperatures in southeast...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Governor Responds to Military Shooting Down an Object Over Lake Huron
Military officials shot down an object over Lake Huron on Sunday (Feb. 12). A few hours prior, the FAA closed the airspace over Lake Michigan, according to U.S. officials. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that she is working with the federal government on the matter. She tweeted, “Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The Michigan National Guard stands ready.”
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
A roundabout project is coming to this small West Michigan community
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A $6 million roundabout project is expected to make a five-street area in a city of about 5,200 people easier and safer to navigate once completed. The roundabout is planned to be constructed at the intersection of M-89 and M-40.
WZZM 13
Michigan congresswoman shares details about object shot down over Lake Huron
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who serves Michigan's 7th District, is also a former CIA Officer. She said military officials shot down the object over Lake Huron.
The World’s Smallest Military Cemetery in Northern Michigan
There is a couple we've featured before who travel all throughout Michigan and discover fun and really interesting places in Michigan. Along their journey, they seem to acquire a lot of knowledge from Michigan's history and always seem to find more fascinating facts and sites about our past. The most...
beltmag.com
On Woolly Bear Caterpillars and Michiganders
It takes a lot of work to survive winter. It takes a lot of gear, a lot of preparations. Buying salt for the driveway, buying kitty litter for our trunks. Making sure there’s blankets and flashlights and bottled water in the car in case we’re stuck in a drift or the car won’t start when it’s below freezing.
wcsx.com
The 8 Best Reasons Why Vernors Should Be The Official Drink of Michigan
Going ALL THE WAY BACK to 1866, before Michiganders called pop “pop,” soda fountains existed… but not in Michigan. James Vernor’s first soda fountain opened in Detroit and became the first and ONLY place in the world where you could enjoy Vernor’s Ginger Ale. History is one of the 8 best reasons why Vernors should be the Official Drink of Michigan. Dr. Pepper is proud to have our pharmacist’s creation as part of their practice. Drpeppermuseum.com has an entire section dedicated to the history of Vernors and notes that “it remains America’s oldest surviving soft drink.”
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
