Muskegon, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan lawmakers want to curb gun violence. What gun safety researchers suggest

For the Michigan lawmakers leading the charge to pass gun safety legislation, curbing gun violence is personal. State Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Keego Harbor, who heads the Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus, lost her childhood neighbor and her cousin to suicide. "Both of them died by firearm," she said. Bayer also served as the state senator for Oxford during the 2021 shooting rampage that left four dead and seven injured, including a teacher.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Column: Michigan’s cash assistance program is failing to reach families in need

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2011, the year Republican Gov. Rick Snyder took office, an average of 79,660 Michigan families per month received cash assistance through the Family Independence Program (FIP). Eleven years later, in 2022, only 11,947 families received it. What happened? First, let us not think for a second that this had to do […] The post Column: Michigan’s cash assistance program is failing to reach families in need appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Whitmer: Balloon downing over Lake Huron helps case for MI military bases

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the downing Sunday of an unidentified airborne object over Lake Huron should help persuade federal officials that it’s vital to maintain federal military facilities in Michigan. "When you look at Camp Grayling to Alpena to Battle Creek to Selfridge, we’ve got something to offer that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Michigan Community Surprises Good Samaritan With a Brand New Jeep After Selfless Act

Dianne Gordon's selflessness has made her an Internet hero here in Michigan and now she's the happy owner of a new Jeep as a reward for her kind act. You may remember Dianne from earlier this month when a GoFundMe campaign that was set up on her behalf shattered its original goal of $25,000. As of today, more than $82,000 dollars has been raised through the crowdfunding platform. And, as you'll see in the video below, Dianne has gone from walking nearly three miles to work each day to driving a brand-new Jeep Compass.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Whitmer calls for using the public school system to fix the learning loss it caused

If your financial advisor continuously caused you to lose money, year after year, would you pay more money to that person in hopes of recovering your losses?. This is akin to the strategy Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is to help students who were left behind academically when their school districts closed in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Former Muskegon Heights basketball coach faces years in prison after inappropriate relationship with a student

A former Muskegon Heights Public School faculty member is facing 15 years in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 32-year-old Zolton Vines is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct, after admitting he had intercourse with a 15-year-old middle school student while working at Muskegon Heights schools.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
themanchestermirror.com

What winter? Michigan farmers, anglers hit hard by warm temperatures

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. While you might be putting your heavy coat in the back of your closet this week, Michigan’s mild winter has industries that rely on the cold scrambling to adjust to warmer temperatures. Temperatures in southeast...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Governor Responds to Military Shooting Down an Object Over Lake Huron

Military officials shot down an object over Lake Huron on Sunday (Feb. 12). A few hours prior, the FAA closed the airspace over Lake Michigan, according to U.S. officials. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that she is working with the federal government on the matter. She tweeted, “Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The Michigan National Guard stands ready.”
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
Y105

The World’s Smallest Military Cemetery in Northern Michigan

There is a couple we've featured before who travel all throughout Michigan and discover fun and really interesting places in Michigan. Along their journey, they seem to acquire a lot of knowledge from Michigan's history and always seem to find more fascinating facts and sites about our past. The most...
MICHIGAN STATE
beltmag.com

On Woolly Bear Caterpillars and Michiganders

It takes a lot of work to survive winter. It takes a lot of gear, a lot of preparations. Buying salt for the driveway, buying kitty litter for our trunks. Making sure there’s blankets and flashlights and bottled water in the car in case we’re stuck in a drift or the car won’t start when it’s below freezing.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

The 8 Best Reasons Why Vernors Should Be The Official Drink of Michigan

Going ALL THE WAY BACK to 1866, before Michiganders called pop “pop,” soda fountains existed… but not in Michigan. James Vernor’s first soda fountain opened in Detroit and became the first and ONLY place in the world where you could enjoy Vernor’s Ginger Ale. History is one of the 8 best reasons why Vernors should be the Official Drink of Michigan. Dr. Pepper is proud to have our pharmacist’s creation as part of their practice. Drpeppermuseum.com has an entire section dedicated to the history of Vernors and notes that “it remains America’s oldest surviving soft drink.”
MICHIGAN STATE

