Dianne Gordon's selflessness has made her an Internet hero here in Michigan and now she's the happy owner of a new Jeep as a reward for her kind act. You may remember Dianne from earlier this month when a GoFundMe campaign that was set up on her behalf shattered its original goal of $25,000. As of today, more than $82,000 dollars has been raised through the crowdfunding platform. And, as you'll see in the video below, Dianne has gone from walking nearly three miles to work each day to driving a brand-new Jeep Compass.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO