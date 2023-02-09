Read full article on original website
The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The CEO of Tesla has made it his mission to colonize the planet Mars in our lifetime.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Twitter went down because an employee accidentally deleted data, and there was nobody left on the team responsible due to Elon Musk's cuts, report says
Twitter's team responsible for tweet limits left in November, when Elon Musk sent a midnight ultimatum telling staff to work "extremely hardcore."
Tesla owners reveal the best and worst features of their cars, and what they really think of Elon Musk
More than a dozen Tesla owners revealed the things they like and dislike most about their cars and their thoughts on the divisive CEO Elon Musk.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Goldman Sachs partners are pissed
In Insider Weekly: Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing and Google's Bard are going to make detecting lies a living hell. Plus, unrest at Goldman Sachs.
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Explains Main Reason Why ChatGPT, AI Can Make 'Horrible' Mistakes
Wozniak says the new AI technology is impressive, but it lacks one key quality it will never have.
Google employees are internally mocking the company's Bard AI chatbot announcement, calling it 'rushed' and 'botched' in series of memes, report says
Staffers are reportedly criticizing Google CEO Sundar Pichai and top execs after they gave a short preview of the company's ChatGPT competitor.
Elon Musk Offers Another Brazen Prediction After Photo of Cybertruck Goes Viral
The Tesla CEO says the Cybertruck is very close to production.
Yahoo cutting 20% of workforce, adding to growing layoff woes
Yahoo, Inc. announced Thursday it is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce, becoming the latest tech firm to announce layoffs as part of a growing trend.
Dogecoin in Robinhood’s Custody Reaches $2,800,000,000+ As Trading App Denies Formal Partnership With Twitter
Retail trading giant Robinhood now holds more than $2.8 billion worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) for its customers, according to Dogecoin Whale Alert. The DOGE-transaction tracker reports that the trove in Robinhood’s custody now represents 25.17% of Dogecoin’s circulating supply. Dogecoin has been in the news in the past...
Writers are worried ChatGPT will steal their jobs. Experts offered 3 reasons why this is unlikely — and even ChatGPT itself agrees.
The CEO of a marketing company said Google's spam policies penalize content written by AI on websites: "Just don't do it."
Google's CEO Under Fire From Employees After 'Botched' AI Product Demo
Google employees are reportedly not holding back their feelings as they blast CEO Sundar Pichai over the Bard launch and company's recent layoffs.
Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Can Run Rings Around Google Search
It's a gutsy move for Microsoft to challenge utterly dominant Google with its AI-boosted Bing search engine, but the results look promising to me. I tried the same queries on Google and the new Bing to see how well the latter search engine lives up to Microsoft's bold claims and if it matches the wow factor that came with the ChatGPT AI chatbot.
Elon Musk Hangs Out With a Powerful New Friend
Tesla's billionaire CEO attended the Super Bowl alongside media mogul Rupert Murdoch.
Apple and Google have a symbiotic deal: ChatGPT will pressure the former to evaluate this relationship
Google's payments to Apple to remain the default search engine on its products can lead to a tightening tech battle over whether the Alphabet giant can surpass Microsoft
Companies are using layoffs to cut new-hire salaries and win back the power they held before the pandemic, some recruiters say
Recruiters lowering pay for new hires could erode salary-negotiation power for longer-tenured employees.
TikTok is reportedly working on paywalled videos and a revamped creator fund
TikTok is working on several new features to boost usage and expand its older audiences in the US, according to a new report by The Information. Among the features in the works is a paywall, allowing creators to set a price on their content. Viewers would pay $1 — or some other fee chosen by the creator — to watch videos, according to the report. Exclusive content only for paying fans is a tactic other companies like Instagram have tried in an effort to entice creators to use the platform. On Instagram, for example, creators can share subscriber-only posts, Reels, stories, and other content not available to other followers.
Ex-Google engineer said his former employer isn't taking AI seriously after demoing its new tools in Paris
Alphabet's presentation from earlier this week has been called "frankly bad" and a "disaster" by critics.
