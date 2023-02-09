ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Can Run Rings Around Google Search

It's a gutsy move for Microsoft to challenge utterly dominant Google with its AI-boosted Bing search engine, but the results look promising to me. I tried the same queries on Google and the new Bing to see how well the latter search engine lives up to Microsoft's bold claims and if it matches the wow factor that came with the ChatGPT AI chatbot.
ALASKA STATE
The Verge

TikTok is reportedly working on paywalled videos and a revamped creator fund

TikTok is working on several new features to boost usage and expand its older audiences in the US, according to a new report by The Information. Among the features in the works is a paywall, allowing creators to set a price on their content. Viewers would pay $1 — or some other fee chosen by the creator — to watch videos, according to the report. Exclusive content only for paying fans is a tactic other companies like Instagram have tried in an effort to entice creators to use the platform. On Instagram, for example, creators can share subscriber-only posts, Reels, stories, and other content not available to other followers.

