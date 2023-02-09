ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

Parents urged to remove stroller canopy after toddler’s death

By Jacob Burbrink
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cp2iF_0kiCKxhe00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Even when parents are nearby, tragedy can strike. That is why consumer protection advocates and Baby Trend are warning parents of a potentially deadly hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Baby Trend issued the warning Thursday involving two of the company’s strollers. The warning was issued after a 14-month-old child died and a 17-month-old child suffered neck bruises.

According to a report filed on SaferProducts.gov, the injury happened during a family vacation to Disneyland. The toddler was sitting in the front seat of the stroller when their parent said he started “throwing a fit.”

While doing so, the report states the toddler arched his back and straightened out the rest of his body. As a result, his head got stuck between the seat back and canopy umbrella. He was left with bruise marks on the back of his neck.

The CPSC said the death happened when a 14-month-old who was not in the stroller got their neck stuck between the front of the canopy tube and the armrest. Even though their father was nearby, they were unable to see the child until it was too late.

Parents in the US urged to cut up Selfie Craft pajamas

The issue was reported in Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers with model numbers beginning SS76 or SS66. The stollers were sold on Baby Trend’s website, Amazon.com, Bed Bath and Beyond’s website and other retailers like Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and buybuy BABY.

The CSPC said people can mitigate the hazard by removing and separately storing the canopy when not in use, not allowing children to play on the strollers, and always fully securing children in the strollers with the built-in five-point harness.

Instructions on how to remove the canopy are included in the product manual. If people don’t have the manual anymore, they can visit Baby Trend’s website to download it again.

Purina dog food recalled over toxicity risk

Anyone who experienced an injury or incident involving these strollers, or any other product, is encouraged to report it to CPSC through the Safer Products website.

Anyone with questions can contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday or by email at info@babytrend.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Dad wants "whole school board gone" after daughter's death

Warning: You may find some of the video above disturbing. BAYVILLE, N.J. -- A wake was held Friday for a 14-year-old girl in New Jersey who took her own life after being bullied at school.The child's father told CBS2's Ali Bauman he plans to take legal action against school administration.READ MORE: Father: 14-year-old daughter took own life after videos posted of her getting beat up in N.J. schoolStudents -- kids -- are trying to process the death of their friend Adriana Kuch."She was a really nice girl," friend Gerald Gibbs said."She always knew how to light up a room," friend...
BAYVILLE, NY
TODAY.com

Dad says he took toddler son for a manicure after teacher told him it’s ‘only for girls’

A California man took his toddler son for a manicure after he said the boy’s teacher said “painting your nails is only for girls.”. “My son came home from school upset because his teacher told him that painting his nails is only for girls, so today I’m taking him to the nail shop!” Christian Shearhod said in a video shared to TikTok on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy