Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Pence in MN Wednesday supporting lawsuit against transgender policy in Iowa school district
Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Minneapolis Wednesday morning for a speech on what organizers term “defending parents’ rights and combatting the Radical Left’s indoctrination of children”:. Pence’s morning appearance here, and in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday afternoon, coincide with oral arguments in...
Staff Editorial: City council member found guilty of lying, racism must go
This story was originally published in the Heights Herald fall print edition. Staff editorials reflect the views of the majority of the student editors on staff with The Heights Herald. Opinions do not necessarily reflect anyone employed by Columbia Heights High School or Columbia Heights Public School. The city of...
Talking Points: The push to allow felons released from prison to vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There is a push at the legislature for allowing felons to vote once they are released from prison.Many Republicans oppose this, but with Democrats in control at the legislature the proposal is moving forward.More than 50,000 convicted felons in Minnesota have served their time, but have not had their voting rights restored. The current law is that felons must not only serve their time, but they have completed probation and any supervised release. This is a process that can take years.The proposed change would allow people to vote as soon as they get out of prison. One...
Minnesota attorney charged with employment tax and false return crimes
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment today charging a Hennepin County attorney with employment tax violations and aiding the filing of false individual income tax returns. According to the indictment, from 2016 through 2019, Kassius Orlando Benson owned and operated a law practice, at times known...
Amazon employees protest closing of Shakopee MSP5 warehouse
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Workers at a Twin Cities Amazon warehouse are protesting the closure of their facility, which employed nearly 700 people.Employees at Amazon's MSP5 sort facility say the company told them they will help them find other positions at other facilities, but workers are concerned those positions will take them out of their community. They're also worried those positions aren't promised. "My preference was permitting me to work at MSP1 because of convenience," said MSP5 worker Saido Mohammed. "I did pass the exam, I was not given a sure answer on whether I would be rehired or transferred. It's 50-50."An Amazon spokesperson told WCCO all employees at the Shakopee warehouse are being offered opportunities to transfer to other facilities in the Twin Cities.
Former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender indicted on tax fraud
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County's former Chief Public Defender finds himself on the wrong side of the law after being indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion. Court documents lay out 17 criminal counts filed against Kassius Orlando Benson, all involving his alleged failure to forward taxes withheld from employees of his law firm to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School
MINNEAPOLIS -- A music superstar known for her time in the Twin Cities is reacting to winning the state's snowplow naming competition.The Minnesota Department of Transportation last week revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest. "Blizzo" - referencing Lizzo - was among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.RELATED: MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"Lizzo tweeted a video reacting to the win."Of all the awards I have received, this is by far the highest honor," she said. "To know that there is a snowplow with the name 'Blizzo' that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt - or freeze."Lizzo also thanked Osseo Middle School for the nomination.
Lead Concerns: State wants to test children of ammunition plant employees
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health is urging employees of the Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka to have their children tested for lead exposure. According to officials, four children recently were found to have elevated lead levels in their blood due to exposure to lead...
Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of electric customers in the Mankato area are without power Friday evening. According to an outage map by Xcel Energy, approximately 3700 customers in Mankato and North Mankato are experiencing the outage. No word on what has caused the issue. The site lists estimated restoration...
Hennepin Healthcare responds to social media claims about overdoses
MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities health officials say a new viral social media claim about opioid overdose deaths isn't completely accurate. The widely-viewed tweet claims overdose deaths at the Hennepin County Medical Center have "skyrocketed" recently due to a "bad batch" of drugs. However, a spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare said...
Eden Prairie Center | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Eden Prairie Center is a mall located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. It has been managed by Jones Lang LaSalle as of 2020. It is anchored by JCPenney, Kohl's, Target, Von Maur and Scheels Sporting Goods. The mall was developed in 1976 by Homart Development Company and originally had wood...
Highway 169 & 42nd Avenue Bridge Replacement
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) in partnership with Hennepin County and the cities of New Hope and Plymouth, will begin reconstruction of the 42nd Avenue bridge and interchange at Highway 169 this spring. The existing bridge and interchange were constructed in the early 1970s when former County Road 18 was expanded to become the new alignment for Highway 169 through the Twin Cities. The project will convert the existing cloverleaf on/off ramps into a folded diamond configuration and add two sets of traffic lights at each end of the new bridge.
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
Large discount retail chain opens new Minnesota store
A large discount retail store recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the discount retailer Big Lots! celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Minnesota store location in Albert Lea, according to local reports.
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
Ultra Outlets of Medford | Shopping mall in Minnesota
Ultra Outlets of Medford is an outlet center located in Medford, Minnesota about 55 miles south of the Minneapolis–Saint Paul, Minnesota Metropolitan Area (Twin Cities). Originally opened as Medford Outlet Center in 1991, it was the first outlet center to open in Minnesota. It includes retailers such as Old Navy, Eddie Bauer, Bath & Body Works, Maurices, Famous Footwear and a variety of local businesses.
Galleria Edina | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Galleria is an upscale shopping mall in Edina, Minnesota anchored by Williams-Sonoma Brand. This mall is located directly across the street from America's first enclosed mall with climate control, Southdale Center, which originally opened in 1956. The mall's anchor stores are Pottery Barn, Tiffany & Co., Marmi, Crave, Williams...
Four Seasons Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth, Minnesota
Four Seasons Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Plymouth, Minnesota, a suburb of the Twin Cities. Four Seasons Mall once comprised 117,000 square feet (11,000 m2) of retail space with approximately 26 storefronts. The mall opened in 1978 and the last tenant, Marcello's Pizza, closed on February 29, 2012. The mall was abandoned for a decade until the city demolished it in late 2022. A 411-unit apartment complex, several office and retail buildings, and a Metrolink park-and-ride are planned for the site.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Bloomington Authorities Release Additional Information on Recent Double Murder-suicide
More information has been released regarding the incident last week in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington where an apparent double murder-suicide left a father and son from Wright County dead, along with one additional man from the south metro. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says 43-year-old Richard Myre of...
