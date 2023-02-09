Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Bridging the Delmar Divide in St. Louis BusinessesEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018... The post Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees: Projecting 3 surprise cuts after Spring Training
The New York Yankees are just a few days away from starting out their spring training program, already extending invites to 29 non-roster players. Of course, a number of those are prospects looking to make an impact this spring and justify a potential promotion during the 2023 campaign. Players like...
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chicago Bears legend ‘disgusted’ by franchise, calls out organization
Dick Butkus starred at linebacker for the Chicago Bears during some of their glory years, earning countless honors during his
Longtime Former NFL Assistant Coach Has Died At 79
The football world lost a well-respected former coach this week. The Denver Broncos announced Saturday that Larry Coyer, whose lengthy coaching career included a four-year stint as the team's defensive coordinator, has died at the age of 79. Between the high school ranks, college football, the ...
MLB News: Dodgers' Joe Davis Could Be On Broadcast With Yankee Hall of Famer This Season
During the weekend, Fox announced that Derek Jeter would be joining the 2023 Broadcast team.
3 Chicago Cubs prospects to know heading into Spring Training
It's been a long offseason, and even though the Chicago Cubs have made some solid moves this winter, nothing compares to the excitement of playing games again. There is still much to go over as we approach Spring Training, but for today I'm looking at non-roster invitees and which names are popping up the most for me.
NFL Exec Predicts Chicago Bears Will Sign Star Free Agent
The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
Chiefs Cheerleaders Teach Paige Spiranac How to Dance
The golf pro is a guest Super Bowl correspondent with ‘Inside Edition.’
Yankees Greats Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez To Reunite At FOX Sports
FOX Sports is expected to welcome in Tom Brady to the booth for its NFL broadcasts, and the network announced a new member of its Major League Baseball broadcasts for the 2023 season. Yankees legend Derek Jeter reunited with fellow New York great Alex Rodriguez as the former was announced...
Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Dead At 79
On Saturday afternoon, the football world lost a longtime assistant coach at the college football and NFL level. Larry Coyer, who coached for 50 years across all levels, passed away this week according to a statement from the Denver Broncos. He was 79 years old. "We’re deeply saddened by the ...
Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade
As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
Craig Counsell, Brewers 'have had conversations' on future
As manager Craig Counsell enters the final year of his contract with the Brewers, he’s revealed to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he and owner Mark Attanasio “have had conversations” about his future with the team. “I’m in a great place. I love doing...
Derek Jeter Joins Fox Sports MLB Broadcast Team Ahead of 2023 Season
Hours before Sunday's Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, FOX's pregame show announced that hall of fame shortstop and five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter will be joining FOX's MLB team for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
FOX Announces Significant Broadcast Change For Super Bowl LVII
Fox Sports will unveil an updated graphics package for this weekend's Super Bowl. Network executive producer Brad Zager announced this impending change during a recent interview with sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Zager says the changes won't be as drastic as new Super ...
Football World Reacts To CBS Sports President's Tony Romo Announcement
The latter half of the 2022 NFL season and the playoffs saw a ton of people criticize CBS NFL color commentator Tony Romo for what appeared to be a lackluster attempt at commentary. But Romo's boss doesn't see it that way. Appearing on Mad Dog Unleashed, CBS Sports president Sean McManus gave ...
The Chicago Blackhawks Refused to Wear Pride Jerseys and Wore New Uniforms Representing ''Hockey is For Everyone''
Over the past month there's been plenty of debate and a little bit of controversy over the NHL "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign when it comes to their "Pride Night's." It all started when Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in the team's warm-ups due to refusing to wear the Flyers' Pride Night Jerseys. Then the New York Rangers and New York Islanders both decided as a team not to participate in the Pride night Jerseys.
Mets’ Max Scherzer, wife Erica welcome fourth child with birthday twist
Birthday celebrations just got a lot easier in the Scherzer household. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, welcomed Nikki — the family’s fourth child — on Jan. 30, which also doubles as Erica’s birthday. Scherzer announced the news in a tweet with two photos on Saturday, including one where he held Nikki in front of a pink balloon and a bouquet of flowers. “Our newest addition to our family baby Nikki! Born 1-30-23.. All good and healthy now. Same B-Day as the wife lol,” Scherzer wrote on Twitter. The Mets congratulated Scherzer, their 38-year-old right-hander, on social media, quote-tweeting his...
Derek Jeter makes big announcement
Derek Jeter made a big announcement on Sunday. Jeter appeared on FOX’s pregame show ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. During his appearance, FOX announced that Jeter would be joining the MLB on FOX team for the 2023 season. Announcements don't get much bigger than this 👀🚨@derekjeter joins... The post Derek Jeter makes big announcement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
