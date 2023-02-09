Read full article on original website
Related
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
Twitter Engineer Says He Was Fired By Elon Musk For Refusing To Inflate His Popularity
Twitter CEO Elon Musk fired a key employee after he refused to increase his view counts.
The professor who wrote the book on digital surveillance says that Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover means our political stability, health, and sanity come down to one man: ‘I regard this as fundamentally intolerable’
Shoshana Zuboff calls Musk and Zuckerberg “information oligarchs” and thinks decision-making power lying with a few top-ranked executives can threaten democracy.
Edward Snowden Asks Elon Musk To Take Risks To Avoid Twitter Bankruptcy: 'You Could Change The World In 12 Months'
Edward Snowden said Thursday that there are “solutions to the censorship problem” which will keep Twitter out of bankruptcy. What Happened: The former U.S. intelligence contractor said that Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could “could change the world within twelve months.”. Snowden urged Musk to “take...
Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God
OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
Elon Musk warns ChatGPT is ‘concerning’ after ‘nuclear bomb’ response goes viral
ELON Musk has revealed that some of ChatGPT's responses concern him. ChatGPT is a natural language chatbot powered by artificial intelligence. Developed by tech company OpenAI, the chatbot can complete many tasks in seconds, including writing essays, poems, and even complex code. However, many experts have expressed concern about the...
A former Twitter engineer says it took 20 interviews to find a new job after getting laid off by Elon Musk
Andrew Glose, a senior Android engineer, wrote on LinkedIn that searching for a new job was the "hardest I've worked since I was in the Army."
Elon Musk Tweets Lament at Having to Sell Tesla Shares After Stock Pops
Elon spent some time reflecting on Twitter.
Things You Did Not Know About Elon Musk
Elon Musk is a business magnate and entrepreneur who is known for his ambitious projects and innovative ideas. He is the founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX; early investor, CEO, and product architect of Tesla, Inc.; and founder of The Boring Company. He was also co-founder and initial co-chairman of OpenAI.
Elon Musk Bashes 'Obscure' US Agency As 'Threat To Our Democracy'
Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk says the “worst offender” in government censorship and media manipulation is a little-known agency under the United States Department of State. What Happened: Musk deems the agency, Global Engagement Center, a “threat to our democracy.”. Musk pointed to a previous “Twitter...
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employee Because Musk's Tweet Impressions Are Falling: Report
Elon Musk fired a Twitter engineer because Musk was unhappy about the impressions of his own tweets, according to a Thursday report from Platformer. Musk reportedly asked a group of Twitter engineers why his impressions were falling on Tuesday. You’re Fired: A principal engineer at Twitter showed Musk internal data...
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Fires Top Engineer After Explaining Why He Had Low Engagements on Twitter
It's been months since Elon Musk took over Twitter, but the difficulties that come with a shift in management have not died down. Employees still work in fear as they might be fired on a whim, and one has for giving an answer that he didn't want to hear. Employee...
Elon Musk Throws Shade on a Powerful Senator
Tesla's billionaire CEO is getting more and more involved in politics. Democrats are his favorite targets.
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Users: Tweet What You Want
The microblogging site's new owner suggests there is no more stringent content policing.
Elon Musk has reasons for Super Bowl Sunday jitters as CEO of Twitter and Tesla
Musk will watch Twitter’s stability after a recent glitch, and a Super Bowl ad will slam Tesla’s full self-driving mode.
Comments / 0