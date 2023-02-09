Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Woman Killed in Clifford Ave. Hit-and-Run
Rochester police are trying to find the driver and car that hit and killed a woman on Clifford Avenue. It happened around 10:30 last night while the woman was crossing the street, east of Conkey Avenue. The driver took off. Police found the woman in her 50s, in the street,...
iheart.com
Woman Wounded in Upper Falls Stabbing
A Rochester woman is in the hospital, afetr a stabbing in the Upper Falls neighborhood. Police say the 31-year-old was stabbed in the leg during an altercation with several men just after noontime at North Clinton Avenue and Sullivan Street. Officers applied a tourniquet, and the woman was taken to...
rochesterfirst.com
Teenager brings loaded gun to Monroe HS, police say
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is in custody after he brought a firearm to James Monroe High School Monday morning, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed. Just before 9 a.m. officers responded to the school — located on Alexander St.— for a 911 call about a...
iheart.com
Police: Student Took Gun into Monroe High School
Rochester police say security at Monroe High School found a loaded gun in a 17-year-old boy's bag this morning during entry screening. The gun was a 9-millimeter Taurus handgun and was loaded with 12 rounds. Security secured the gun and the student before police arrived. The student has been detained...
MCSO: McDonald’s in Henrietta robbed at gunpoint
Deputies said the sedan was last seen driving north on South Winton Road toward the expressway.
WHEC TV-10
Assault suspect taken into custody after police chase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A police chase in Rochester ended with an assault suspect being taken into custody. On Sunday afternoon, a driver fled from a traffic stop on Avenue D. Officers later saw someone get out of the same car near North Street. After a search, Rochester Police Officers took a 31-year-old man into custody on an assault charge. The charge stems from an incident last Sunday when the suspect assaulted a woman, causing non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at Strong Hospital.
WHEC TV-10
Man connected to accused killer of Officer Mazurkiewicz in jail
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man connected to the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz is in the Monroe County Jail tonight. The Monroe County District Attorney has confirmed that Raheim Robinson has been extradited from Boston to Monroe County. In September Robinson was indicted on the...
waynetimes.com
Sodus convicted Felon caught with packages of cocaine
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, members of the City of Geneva Police Department Uniformed Division observed a motor vehicle with switched license plates. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Greenhurst Avenue in the City of Geneva. Through investigation, Officers learned that the passenger, James Wright Sr., age...
Burglary suspect charged with assaulting officers in Wyoming County
A Wyoming County man is charged with assaulting a police officer. State Police say 22 year old Ryder Berry fled the scene of an reported burglary in process in the Town of Java on Friday.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arraigned in Fatal Arson Case
A Rochester man has been arraigned on charges of second degree murder and arson for setting a fire that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon in an apartment building on Hancock Street. The fire on January 27th destroyed the building, as well as trapping Cannon in her third floor apartment, where she...
waynetimes.com
Expired inspection Sticker leads to major Drug Arrest
State Troopers out of Williamson reported stopping a vehicle on Route 104 in Williamson for an Expired Inspection Sticker. The driver also had No License and was wanted on warrants out of the City of Rochester. The vehicle operator, Rasheed Y. Williams, age 30, of North Lane Drive in Rochester...
RPD: Arrest made in Hancock St. fatal fire, suspect charged with murder
Leshawn Scott has been charged with murder in the second degree and arson in the second degree and was arraigned in Rochester City Court Saturday morning at around 9:30 a.m., according to the RPD.
Neighbors react to fatal Williamson crash into car, shed, home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stretch of Ridge Rd. just west of the Town of Williamson was rocked Saturday after a traffic stop turned deadly. State Police pulled over an individual — identified Monday as 32-year-old Alexander Ray — for speeding. They were standing, speaking with Ray — a Columbus, Ohio resident — when the […]
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
waynetimes.com
Two men caught dismantling cell towers for scrap metal
It what can only be described as a very unique crime, State Police out of Wolcott arrested two men on Monday (2/6) at 12:30 p.m. An employee of the cell phone company tower on Mud Lane in Sodus approached two men working on a cell tower on the property. The men said they were decommissioning the tower and stripping all the wire. They had a trailer full of copper wire and thick cables already loaded into a trailer. The employee said absolutely not and Stater Police were called.
rochesterfirst.com
Funeral held for almost-unclaimed victim of Hancock St. fire
At first police could not find any family of Christine Cannon to lay her to rest. But the coroner’s office discovered Cannon changed her name back in the 1970’s after serving in the U.S Army. Soon distant relatives were tracked down and brought together for the first time.
Greece PD looking to identify man involved in Macy’s shoplifting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a shoplifting incident Friday evening. Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m., the Macy’s security at Greece Ridge Mall investigated a shoplifting incident involving a man. Prior to police’s arrival, the Greece Police Department says the […]
wesb.com
Rochester Man Jailed After “Washing” Bradford Check
A Rochester man was sent to McKean County Jail Friday for forgery and theft. 23-year-old Michael Russo was charged with felony forgery by unauthorized act in writing and felony forgery by forged writing; two counts of felony identity theft and two counts of felony access device fraud; and one count each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
YAHOO!
Man convicted in deadly Chili Ave. shooting
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 2023): A state Supreme Court jury on Thursday convicted Rakeem Lane for the shooting death of Javon Sampson in April 2022, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Lane, now 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a...
1 dead after car crashes into Wayne Co. home, police release ID
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Williamson that occurred late Saturday afternoon. According to troopers, shortly after 4 p.m. state police stopped 32-year-old Alexander Ray for speeding east on Ridge Road. While troopers were speaking with Ray — a Columbus, Ohio resident — he sped away, […]
