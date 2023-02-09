Read full article on original website
Man Uses Spare Key to Secretly Drop Off His 3-Year-Old Son at Brother’s House to Go on an “Emergency Date" With a Woman
Parenting is an incredibly challenging job, one that requires strength of character and resilience—both emotional and physical. And, as you're about to read, some single parents often have the hardest time since they lack both the financial and practical support to maintain a social life.
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Looking for love: Don't self-sabotage
Tuesday is Valentine's Day, but if you don't have a valentine, you are certainly not alone. Studies show nearly 50% of U.S. adults are single. What are singles looking for? Match.com recently released findings in a study on singles and found there's a rise in so-called "conscious dating." Research is...
