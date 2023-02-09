ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furkan Korkmaz remains on Sixers' roster despite requesting trade

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The trade deadline has officially come and gone and the Philadelphia 76ers only made one move when they sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a 3-team deal that netted them Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets.

While moving Thybulle is not surprising as his name was involved in trade rumors in recent weeks, one name that was not moved was Furkan Korkmaz who requested a trade shortly before the trade deadline.

As the trade deadline buzzer sounded, Korkmaz remained on the roster as the Sixers did not have a deal in the works. The six-year veteran out of Turkey recently expressed a desire to play as he has not been in the rotation as of late. That will likely be the same with McDaniels now joining the team.

This doesn’t mean Korkmaz will remain on the roster as he could just be waived soon, but for the moment, he is still with the Sixers and will be looking to earn more playing time.

